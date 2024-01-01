Bear Halts Hokkaido Train

HOKKAIDO, Jun 27 (News On Japan) - A bear was spotted running on the tracks in Nayoro, Hokkaido, on June 22, obstructing the path of a JR Soya Line train.

An announcement inside the train warned passengers, "Please do not open the upper windows. It is extremely dangerous, so keep them closed."

The bear ran in front of the train for about one to two minutes before disappearing into the bushes alongside the tracks.

A woman onboard captured the incident on video, showing the bear running ahead of the train before eventually veering off into the vegetation.