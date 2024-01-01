Iwanaga to Leave Junretsu in March 2025

TOKYO, Jun 30 (News On Japan) - Hiroaki Iwanaga, who joined the mood kayou chorus group Junretsu on January 1, 2023, has announced he will graduate from the group at the end of March 2025.

On June 30, Iwanaga released a statement through his management office: "I joined in January 2023, after being announced in September of the previous year. Including the preparation period, I've been active for two and a half years. Despite the busy schedule, I was able to enjoy fulfilling days. However, during this time, I realized I was losing time with my family. After reconsidering this, I made the decision to graduate. I feel deeply sorry for everyone who has supported me, as this is a personal reason for my departure," he explained. "Through the remaining activities with Junretsu, I will do my best to bring smiles to everyone," he added.

In response to Iwanaga's graduation announcement, other members also shared their comments. Leader Kazuyoshi Sakai said, "Because it's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, it's important to think about how to spend your life and time with family. Each person has their own path, but the time spent with Iwanaga was always intense. We will reflect and feel satisfied after April! Until then, let's continue to give our all to Junretsu."

Yujiro Shirakawa commented, "Iwanaga joined us after Kota Oda left the group. Joining as a non-original member must have been quite a pressure and lonely at times. Enjoy Junretsu until the end! And please keep bringing smiles to the fans until the very last moment."

Shota Atoari added, "I could see the various struggles Iwanaga faced being beside him, but I always respected his dedication. I want to wholeheartedly support his decision made as a fellow member."

Each member conveyed their messages of support and respect for Iwanaga's decision.

