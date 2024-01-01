News On Japan
Entertainment

Iwanaga to Leave Junretsu in March 2025

TOKYO, Jun 30 (News On Japan) - Hiroaki Iwanaga, who joined the mood kayou chorus group Junretsu on January 1, 2023, has announced he will graduate from the group at the end of March 2025.

Sponsored Links
Travel and accommodations
Tokyo's hottest fashion
Hiring in Japan now
Buzzing Popular Restaurants

On June 30, Iwanaga released a statement through his management office: "I joined in January 2023, after being announced in September of the previous year. Including the preparation period, I've been active for two and a half years. Despite the busy schedule, I was able to enjoy fulfilling days. However, during this time, I realized I was losing time with my family. After reconsidering this, I made the decision to graduate. I feel deeply sorry for everyone who has supported me, as this is a personal reason for my departure," he explained. "Through the remaining activities with Junretsu, I will do my best to bring smiles to everyone," he added.

In response to Iwanaga's graduation announcement, other members also shared their comments. Leader Kazuyoshi Sakai said, "Because it's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, it's important to think about how to spend your life and time with family. Each person has their own path, but the time spent with Iwanaga was always intense. We will reflect and feel satisfied after April! Until then, let's continue to give our all to Junretsu."

Yujiro Shirakawa commented, "Iwanaga joined us after Kota Oda left the group. Joining as a non-original member must have been quite a pressure and lonely at times. Enjoy Junretsu until the end! And please keep bringing smiles to the fans until the very last moment."

Shota Atoari added, "I could see the various struggles Iwanaga faced being beside him, but I always respected his dedication. I want to wholeheartedly support his decision made as a fellow member."

Each member conveyed their messages of support and respect for Iwanaga's decision.

Source: ANN

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Mt. Fuji's Climbing Season Opens: Safety Tips for Visitors

The gates to Mt. Fuji are now open for the climbing season, and visitors are flocking to the mountain's base.

Six Months On, Quake-Hit Noto Struggles to Rebuild

Monday marks six months since the massive New year's day earthquake struck the Noto Peninsula along the Sea of Japan. (NHK)

Retired Hokkaido Train to Begin New Life in Cambodia

The Cambodian railway company Royal Railway has purchased retired express train cars from JR Hokkaido and is currently refurbishing and conducting trial runs in preparation for operation.

Imperial Couple Revisit Oxford, Reconnect with Old Friends and Memories

The Emperor and Empress of Japan arrived in Oxford at around 7:30 PM Japan time on June 28. They were greeted by the Chancellor of the University of Oxford and other dignitaries. Their first stop was Balliol College, where Empress Masako studied.

20-Year Sentence for Stalker Who Killed Ex-Girlfriend in Fukuoka

Fukuoka District Court has sentenced a man to 20 years in prison for the murder of his former girlfriend in front of JR Hakata Station.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Entertainment NEWS

Iwanaga to Leave Junretsu in March 2025

Hiroaki Iwanaga, who joined the mood kayou chorus group Junretsu on January 1, 2023, has announced he will graduate from the group at the end of March 2025.

Lancelot's Perfect Putt | Rising Impact

No matter how tough the course, never underestimate Lancelot's putting skills! His precision and calmness make him a master at sinking even the hardest putts. (Netflix Anime)

Summer Kabuki in Osaka・Kansai Kabuki Lovers Society

In this video, we focus the upcoming July program at the Shochiku-za theatre in Osaka. (Kabuki In-Depth)

Golf 101 with Kiria | Rising Impact

New to golf? No worries! Kiria is here to teach us how to be the world's best golfer. When a third-grader's natural gift for golf is accidentally discovered by a pro player, the boy embarks on a journey to be the world's best golfer. (Netflix Anime)

BABYMETAL LEGEND - 43 THE MOVIE

The movie "BABYMETAL LEGEND - 43 THE MOVIE" will be released on Friday, August 23rd!

TV Anime 'Girls Band Cry' Episode 13 Preview: Rock 'n' Roll Never Stops

In a joint live performance with Diamond Dust, Nina and her band's ticket sales were less than half of their expectations. On the other hand, Diamond Dust's tickets were sold out. Faced with this harsh reality, Nina and her band remain determined to stay true to their beliefs.

Star-Studded Cast Brings High School Drama to Life

The trailer for the third installment of the musical comedy series, "Professor Okano's High School Concerto," featuring Kensuke Takahashi, Shin Tamura, and Ryoki Miyama, has been released. This film follows the adventures of students and their supervising professor as they navigate various upheavals.

ONE PIECE Episode 1110 Preview: 'Survive! Deadly Combat with the Strongest Form of Humanity!'

The overwhelming combat power of the Seraphim is too much for CP0 and the Straw Hat Pirates.