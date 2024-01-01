Man Throws Knife Killing Brother

IBARAKI, Jun 30 (News On Japan) - A 56-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly throwing a knife at his older brother during an argument, resulting in the brother's death.

According to police and other sources, Junichi Tamura, an unemployed resident of Goka, Ibaraki Prefecture, got into a dispute with his 59-year-old brother around 6 p.m. on June 29. During the argument, Tamura is suspected of throwing a folding knife, injuring his brother's head.

Emergency responders arrived following a call and found the brother lying on the ground, bleeding from the top of his head and in a state of cardiopulmonary arrest. He was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Tamura has denied the charges, and police are investigating the circumstances of the incident and the exact cause of the brother's death.