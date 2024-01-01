Suspects Re-arrested for Copper Wire Theft at Gunma Solar Plant

GUNMA, Jul 02 (News On Japan) - Two Cambodian men previously arrested on suspicion of stealing copper wire from a solar power plant in Gunma Prefecture have been re-arrested for allegedly stealing approximately 7,000 meters of copper wire from another solar power plant in Fujioka City, Gunma Prefecture.

Chun Ken, 33, and Ren Naret, 34, are suspected of stealing about 7,000 meters of copper wire, valued at approximately 6.7 million yen, from the solar power plant in Fujioka City in May.

According to police, Chun and Ren are believed to have cut the copper wire cables with some tools before transporting and reselling them.

The two were also arrested last month for allegedly stealing copper wire from another solar power plant in Takayama Village, about 80 kilometers away, and their involvement in the current case surfaced through smartphone analysis.

Similar copper wire theft incidents have been reported across the prefecture, and police believe there may be other accomplices involved, and are investigating further connections.

Source: ANN