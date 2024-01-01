Toothbrush Murder: 17-Year Sentence Handed Down in Aomori

Aomori, Jul 03 (News On Japan) - A man has been sentenced to 17 years in prison for killing a hospitalized patient by stabbing him with a toothbrush.

Hitoshi Sasaki, 58, was convicted of repeatedly stabbing 61-year-old Shigeyoshi Takahashi in the face with a toothbrush last March at Michinoku Memorial Hospital in Hachinohe, Aomori Prefecture.

Sasaki, who was hospitalized in the same room as the victim, had his mental competency debated during the trial. On the first of this month, the Aomori District Court ruled that he was fully responsible for his actions.

The defense team plans to discuss the possibility of an appeal with Sasaki.

Source: ANN