Asahikawa Suspect Filmed High School Girl Sitting on Bridge Before Fatal Fall

HOKKAIDO, Jul 03 (News On Japan) - In Asahikawa, Hokkaido, two suspects, a 21-year-old woman and a teenage girl, have been arrested for allegedly pushing a high school girl off a bridge, resulting in her death. The woman, identified as Riko Uchida, filmed the high school girl sitting on the bridge railing with her smartphone, new evidence reveals.

The incident occurred in April when Uchida and a 19-year-old accomplice reportedly conspired to push the 17-year-old high school girl off the Kamui Ohashi bridge in Asahikawa. Investigators have discovered a video on the victim's smartphone, showing the girl seated on the bridge railing. The video also includes a scene where the girl was being forced to apologize.

The victim's smartphone, which was found damaged and discarded away from the bridge, was recovered and analyzed by the police, who confirmed the presence of the video data. Authorities suspect Uchida and her accomplice destroyed the phone in an attempt to conceal evidence.

Uchida has denied the allegations during questioning. The Asahikawa District Public Prosecutors Office will decide by July 3 whether to prosecute her for murder.

