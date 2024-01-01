News On Japan
Three Infant Skeletons Found in Kanagawa Apartment Room

KANAGAWA, Jul 03 (News On Japan) - The skeletonized remains of three infants were discovered in an apartment in Kanagawa's Fujisawa City, prompting the police to investigate the male resident on suspicion of abandoning corpses.

On July 2nd, shortly after 5 p.m., a man in his 50s living in an apartment in Kameino, Fujisawa City, called 110, stating, "I have something to talk about, please come."

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the remains of three infants inside the apartment. The bodies, believed to be newborns, included two that had skeletonized and one in an advanced state of decomposition, making it impossible to determine the gender.

The man was the only person present when the bodies were found, leading the police to question him on suspicion of corpse abandonment.

Source: FNN

