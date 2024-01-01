News On Japan
Trailer: Japan's Least Scary Floor Plan

Jul 03 (News On Japan) - Set in a near-future Japan where almost every property has become a stigmatized "accident site," "Japan's Least Scary Floor Plan" presents a unique and thrilling drama. The film centers around an intense battle for the last remaining property free from any accidents or tragedies.

As desperation and competition heighten, various characters, each with their own motives and backgrounds, vie for this coveted "safe" property. The story unfolds with unexpected twists and confrontations, highlighting the dark humor and societal commentary inherent in the premise.

Directed by Naruse Seijin, known for his work on "Female Prison Ghost," the film boasts a talented cast including Kenta Osaka, famous for "The Legend of the Strongest Assassin: Kunioka Tours Osaka Edition - The Rebirth of the Golden Dragon: The Revenge of the Naniwa Assassin," and Kotoha Hiroyama from "One Alone." The ensemble is further enriched by Yusuke Yamada and the comedic touch of Aircon Bunbun Oneesan.

Through its engaging narrative and distinctive characters, "Japan's Least Scary Floor Plan" offers a satirical yet thought-provoking take on real estate and societal fears in a dystopian future.

Source: シネマトゥデイ

