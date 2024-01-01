New Romance Film 'My Love!' Features Stars Watanabe and Kimura

Jul 05 (News On Japan) - The trailer for the upcoming film 'My Love!' has been released, featuring Miho Watanabe, a former member of Hinatazaka46 who has since become an actress, and Masaya Kimura, leader of the global boy group INI. Both actors make their film debut in this movie, co-starring for the first time.

Watanabe plays the protagonist Akoko, a bright and honest girl who straightforwardly pursues her feelings. Kimura portrays Naoki, the school's top heartthrob admired by everyone.

Playing Akoko's best friend and Naoki's biggest rival in love, Mitsuki Taniguchi, is Nagi Saito, a rising young actress who graduated from the idol group =LOVE last year. Saito has appeared in popular films such as 'The Liar's Diary' (2023) and the live-action adaptation of 'Oshi no Ko' (scheduled for winter 2024).

Portraying Naoki's friend and a supportive advisor to Akoko and Mitsuki, the cool and handsome Aoi Narita, is Jutaro Yamanaka. Yamanaka, a member of the popular group M!LK, has gained attention for his first co-starring role in the drama 'Amber Paradox' and has several upcoming projects, marking him as a next-generation breakout actor.

Can Akoko turn her fated encounter with Naoki into true love despite her best friend Mitsuki being a rival? How will the clumsy Mitsuki's adorable yet sly approaches play out? And what advice will Narita offer to the lovestruck and friendship-tangled Akoko? This fall, the love battle entertainment movie 'My Love!' will captivate audiences with its heartwarming and forward-looking portrayal of youthful romance. The film premieres on November 8 (Friday).

Source: ギャガ公式チャンネル