Grilled Woman Splashes Tea on Police Officer

NIIGATA, Jul 05 (News On Japan) - A 34-year-old woman from Kitakyushu City visiting Niigata had her trip cut short after being arrested for an 'eat and run' escapade without paying at a restaurant and karaoke bar back in May, and subsequently splashing tea on an investigating police officer at a Niigata police station on Wednesday.

While being questioned, the woman reportedly appeared displeased.

Suddenly, she splashed a cup of tea on the male police officer in his 30s who was questioning her.

She was immediately arrested on suspicion of obstructing official duties and admitted to the charge, saying, 'No mistake.'

To prevent accidents during questioning, 'lukewarm tea' is served. The officer who was splashed did not suffer burns or injuries.

Source: ANN

