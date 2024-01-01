News On Japan
Sci-Tech

Deadly Blue-Ringed Octopus Spotted Near Tokyo

TOKYO, Jul 06 (News On Japan) - With rising sea temperatures, the habitats of marine life are changing, and some of these changes involve dangerous creatures that require caution. One such creature is the venomous Blue-Ringed Octopus, which has poison hundreds of times more potent than cyanide.

Sponsored Links

As the summer vacation approaches, the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department is issuing warnings. They state that in some cases, encounters with this octopus can be life-threatening.

Let's take a look at the Blue-Ringed Octopus in actual footage. When poked with a stick, its leopard-like patterns become more pronounced. According to the Shinagawa Aquarium, this is when the octopus might bite. Its saliva contains venom said to be hundreds of times more potent than cyanide, and a bite can sometimes be fatal.

Originally inhabiting the southern seas around Okinawa, due to the effects of global warming, it has recently been spotted near the Kanto region.

The Blue-Ringed Octopus is particularly troublesome because of its size. It is only about 10 centimeters long, small enough to be grabbed by a child's hand.

Another problematic feature is its ability to camouflage with its surroundings, such as rocks and seaweed, making it easy to accidentally step on. In the sea, it is even harder to notice, so wearing marine shoes to protect your feet might be a good precaution.

With the summer vacation approaching and people heading to the sea, the Shinagawa Aquarium advises people to enjoy marine activities by staying away from and not touching the Blue-Ringed Octopus.

Source: ANN

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Okinawa Locals Protest U.S. Military Sexual Assaults

A U.S. Marine was arrested on July 4 for allegedly groping a woman's breast on a staircase in Okinawa, sparking urgent protests over the lack of transparency in the handling of such incidents by local authorities.

Japan's Collectors Fight for Rare 'AA' Banknotes

Japan's new banknotes, which began widespread circulation on July 4th, have sparked a frenzy among collectors and the general public alike. At the Mitsubishi UFJ Bank's main branch in Marunouchi, Tokyo, many people lined up to exchange their old bills for the new ones on the second day of issuance.

Is Japan's Tap Water Safe? The Unavoidable Challenges of PFAS

The Japanese government has requested all water utility companies to report the results of water quality tests by the end of September regarding the organic fluorine compound "PFAS." But what exactly is PFAS, and is Japan's tap water safe? Based on interviews with Koji Harada, an associate professor at Kyoto University, we delve into the topic.

Japan Supreme Court Orders Compensation for Forced Sterilizations

Japan's Supreme Court has ruled for the first time that the country's defunct Eugenic Protection Law, which forced people with impairments to undergo sterilization surgery, is unconstitutional. (NHK)

Three Baby Corpses Discovered in Apartment, Deceased Wife Suspected

Three infant bodies were found in a man's apartment in Fujisawa City, Kanagawa Prefecture, after he called the police stating, "I have something to talk about."

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Sci-Tech NEWS

Deadly Blue-Ringed Octopus Spotted Near Tokyo

With rising sea temperatures, the habitats of marine life are changing, and some of these changes involve dangerous creatures that require caution. One such creature is the venomous Blue-Ringed Octopus, which has poison hundreds of times more potent than cyanide.

Heatwave Sparks Shark Attacks on Fish Farms

The heatwave has not only affected the land but also brought unexpected changes to the sea. On July 3, Tokyo recorded a temperature of 34.8C, the hottest day of the year so far. This intense heat has also triggered unusual occurrences in the ocean, including shark attacks on aquaculture farms.

Japan's H3 Rocket Places Satellite into Orbit

Japan's new flagship H3 rocket has successfully placed an Earth observation satellite into orbit in its third launch. The rocket lifted off from the Tanegashima Space Center in the southwestern prefecture of Kagoshima shortly after midday on Monday. (NHK)

Japan's Geothermal Power: A 24/7 Energy Solution?

A large-scale geothermal power project comparable to nuclear power is underway in Japan, with the government and private sector accelerating their efforts toward a green transformation (GX) and renewable energy transition. However, rising power consumption, partly due to the spread of AI, has sent the demand for electricity skyrocketing.

Sapporo Man Contracts Encephalitis from Tick Bite

A man in his 50s has been diagnosed with encephalitis after being bitten by a tick, according to the Sapporo City Health Department. This is the sixth reported case of tick-borne encephalitis in Japan.

First Successful Breeding of Arctic Wolves in Japan

Japan has achieved its first successful breeding of the endangered Arctic wolf, with Nasu Animal Kingdom in Tochigi Prefecture announcing the birth of two Arctic wolf pups, a male and a female, on May 16.

Fake Cosmetic Surgeon Arrested: Thread Found in Nose

A woman with long hair walked briskly. She was Sai Leilei, a 43-year-old Chinese national, arrested for performing cosmetic surgeries without a medical license.

Why Is Green Hulu Kapuas Kratom Preferred Over Other Strains?

Green Hulu Kapuas Kratom has a particularity that makes it highly preferred by people who use Kratom.