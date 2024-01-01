News On Japan
Society

Hidden Camera Found in Fukui High School Girls' Toilet

FUKUI, Jul 06 (News On Japan) - A video camera was discovered in a girls' restroom at a high school in Fukui Prefecture, raising concerns of voyeurism. The camera, which had the owner’s name on it, was found in a cubicle.

The incident occurred at Okuechi Meisei High School on the 3rd of July. The camera was placed in such a way that it pointed towards the neighboring Japanese-style toilet from beneath a gap in the cubicle. A red light indicated it was recording, and the power cord was connected to a restroom outlet.

A female student expressed her disgust, saying, 'It's just gross. I want it gone from the school.'

The camera was discovered after a student, suspicious of the consistently locked cubicle, peeked in from above and saw it.

Although the restroom is usually cleaned daily, it had not been cleaned since the start of the test period on Monday, during which students leave early.

A student remarked, 'There was no cleaning during the test period, and students leave early. It seems like a planned act.'

The camera had a sticker with the name Okuechi Meisei High School on it. According to the school, the camera was a school property.

Typically, it was kept in a locked locker, and the keys were managed by the staff.

Police have begun an investigation, considering the possibility of voyeurism.

