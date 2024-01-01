News On Japan
Entertainment

Scandal and Mystery Surround Acclaimed Painter in New Film

TOKYO, Aug 29 (News On Japan) - A major incident has occurred at the exhibition of world-renowned painter Shuzo Tamura (played by Koji Ishizaka). One of the displayed works was revealed to be a forgery. Who is the artist behind this counterfeit piece?

As media coverage intensifies daily, the body of a woman is discovered in Otaru. A man emerges between these two cases—Ryuji Tsuyama, once hailed as a genius painter, who disappeared from public view following a certain incident. Anna, Ryuji’s former lover and now the wife of Tamura, heads to Hokkaido. In Otaru, she reunites with Ryuji, whom she never expected to see again. However, Ryuji’s body is being ravaged by illness. In his remaining time, what will he paint? What thoughts fill his mind? What secrets has he kept hidden?

Source: シネマトゥデイ

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Japan's Real Wages Increase for Second Month

The total cash earnings received by workers in Japan increased by 3.6% in July compared to last year, marking the second consecutive month of positive growth in real wages after adjusting for inflation.

Hyogo Governor Issued Over 2,000 Orders During Nights and Holidays

In ongoing investigations over power harassment, Governor Saito of Hyogo Prefecture allegedly issued more than 2,000 work-related directives via chat to senior officials during nights and holidays over the course of a year.

Autumn Sleep Day: 80% of Students Not Getting Enough Sleep

September 3 is designated as 'Autumn Sleep Day,' a day to raise awareness about health and sleep, as new data reveals that nearly 80% of high school students are not getting the recommended amount of shut eye.

Man Bitten by Redback Spider in Osaka

A man experienced numbness Monday after being bitten on his big toe by a Redback spider that had been hiding in his sandal left on the balcony of his apartment in a residential area of Osaka Prefecture.

Typhoon No. 10 Trail of Destruction: 3,000-Year-Old Yakusugi Tree Split in Two

Typhoon No. 10, which brought record-breaking rains across various regions, has left significant damage, including flooding homes and triggering landslides. On Yakushima Island in Kagoshima Prefecture, a 3,000-year-old Yakusugi tree was split in two, leaving a scar on a popular tourist spot.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Entertainment NEWS

Behind-the-Scenes Look at Baby Assassins

A new documentary titled Documentary of Baby Assassins offers an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the making of the third installment in the Baby Assassins action series, Baby Assassins: Nice Days.

Kawasaki Street Performers Face Barrage of Noise Complaints

Street performances have given rise to numerous artists, with famous names like Yuzu and Kobukuro having started their careers on the streets. However, one of the 'sacred grounds' for street performances is currently facing an existential threat.

The Most Grandiose Scene in Kabuki?

In this video, we focus on the upcoming Shūzansai performance of Yoshinogawa, one of the greatest and most spectacular scenes in the kabuki repertoire. (Kabuki In-Depth)

Reminder to Stay Hydrated!

Here's a reminder to drink up and stay refreshed! (Netflix Anime)

Anime film director Miyazaki Hayao wins prestigious Magsaysay Award

Japanese animation master Miyazaki Hayao has won this year's Ramon Magsaysay Award, also known as "Asia's Nobel Prize." He is being recognized not only for his film making, but also for his lifelong commitment to illuminating the human condition and inspiring the imagination of children. (NHK)

Anime to Watch on Netflix September 2024

Grab your tissues and prepare for an unforgettable September as Studio Ghibli's Grave of the Fireflies makes its emotional debut on Netflix. (Netflix Anime)

Koichi Yamadera Voices Beetlejuice! Full Trailer Released for 'Beetlejuice 2'

Koichi Yamadera will be voicing the character of Beetlejuice in the Japanese-dubbed version of the upcoming movie 'Beetlejuice 2.' This sequel is a horror-comedy where Beetlejuice, a notorious troublemaker in the afterlife who runs a “bio-exorcist” business scaring humans, returns to cause chaos in the human world.

The Precarious Life of Momoko in Dark Drama

Love and Violence follows the story of Momoko, a woman trapped in a stifling marriage and a life dominated by her overbearing mother-in-law.