Scandal and Mystery Surround Acclaimed Painter in New Film

TOKYO, Aug 29 (News On Japan) - A major incident has occurred at the exhibition of world-renowned painter Shuzo Tamura (played by Koji Ishizaka). One of the displayed works was revealed to be a forgery. Who is the artist behind this counterfeit piece?

As media coverage intensifies daily, the body of a woman is discovered in Otaru. A man emerges between these two cases—Ryuji Tsuyama, once hailed as a genius painter, who disappeared from public view following a certain incident. Anna, Ryuji’s former lover and now the wife of Tamura, heads to Hokkaido. In Otaru, she reunites with Ryuji, whom she never expected to see again. However, Ryuji’s body is being ravaged by illness. In his remaining time, what will he paint? What thoughts fill his mind? What secrets has he kept hidden?

Source: シネマトゥデイ