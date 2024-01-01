Kawasaki Street Performers Face Barrage of Noise Complaints

KAWASAKI, Sep 03 (News On Japan) - Street performances have given rise to numerous artists, with famous names like Yuzu and Kobukuro having started their careers on the streets. However, one of the 'sacred grounds' for street performances is currently facing an existential threat.

Complaints about noise, calling the performances "too loud" or "disruptive," have been increasing.

At the East Exit Plaza of JR Kawasaki Station, even on rainy days, street performers such as idols and guitarists continue to play. This very plaza has seen performances by artists like Macaroni Enpitsu, who won the Best New Artist Award at the Japan Record Awards, and Yuuri, whose streaming count has surpassed 3.9 billion plays.

With such a rich history of famous artists and as the setting for various anime, Kawasaki City in Kanagawa Prefecture has adopted the slogan "City of Music."

However, on social media, opinions about these street performances are divided. Some complain about the noise, saying, "There are sounds and voices that just don't sit well with me, and sometimes it's too loud."

According to the Kawasaki Police Station, which oversees the plaza, they receive two to three complaints daily about the noise.

On the other hand, supporters of street performances argue, "Are we letting these complaints destroy our culture? I love the street performances in front of Kawasaki Station."

Regular users of the station have mixed feelings about the situation. One commented, "This place has given birth to artists like Macaroni Enpitsu. It would be a shame to shut it down." Another said, "I’m fine with singing, as it’s an expression of the artist. But drumming is different. It's the drums that I find bothersome, not the singing."

Since the plaza is legally considered a road, performers are required to obtain a road use permit from the police.

A Kawasaki City official, who manages the plaza, mentioned in an interview, "We sometimes intervene when the volume exceeds acceptable levels. Strictly speaking, street performances without a permit are prohibited, but since the city promotes itself as a 'City of Music,' we've asked the police to overlook them."

However, the police responded, "We have not confirmed any such requests."

When asked how they felt about the situation, the members of the year-old street performance group "Caramel Monsters" shared, "If street performances disappear, it would be a huge loss for those who want to take their first step into music. It’s really sad. We understand the viewpoint of those who think street performances should be banned, but losing them altogether would be heartbreaking."

Source: FNN