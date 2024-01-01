News On Japan
Violinist Taro Hakase Reveals Diagnosis of Ramsay Hunt Syndrome

TOKYO, Sep 07 (News On Japan) - Violinist Taro Hakase (53) announced on Friday that he has been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a condition that causes facial paralysis.

Hakase updated his official website on the same day, explaining that he noticed something was wrong with his body one morning in August, just before the national tour with his band. That afternoon, during the recording of a radio program, he realized that the left side of his face was not moving.

"Afterwards, I was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, the same condition that Justin Bieber revealed he had two years ago. Before I knew it, the left side of my face had completely stopped moving," Hakase shared.

The violinist is scheduled to perform the first concert of the tour on September 7th in Kanagawa. He remarked, "Concerts are my life, and this tour is especially important as it's the first for this band. I couldn't find any reason to cancel. While my onstage talk may not go as smoothly as usual, I plan to make the concert even more enjoyable than ever. Although half of my face is paralyzed, I'm full of energy otherwise."

Online, fans have expressed their concern, with many leaving messages such as "Please take care of yourself."

