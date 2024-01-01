News On Japan
Two Men Use Fake Gold to Steal Millions

TOKYO, Sep 10 (News On Japan) - Two Liberian men have been arrested on suspicion of stealing 34 million yen through a trick using copper particles plated with gold.

The men met with an antiques dealer who brought 34 million yen in cash for a gold transaction in November last year, at a hotel in Chuo Ward, Tokyo. The suspects, in turn, brought the "gold particles," and that's when the trick began.

One suspect allegedly wrapped the stack of bills brought by the dealer in newspaper, stating, "No one is allowed to touch it." During this time, the suspect scattered the "gold particles" on the floor, distracting the dealer and giving the suspect an opportunity to switch the real bills with counterfeit ones.

The dealer decided to have the "gold" appraised later, only to discover that it was copper. By then, he also realized that the 34 million yen had been replaced with fake money, leading to the exposure of the crime.

The two suspects, both Liberian nationals, have denied the allegtions."

Several similar incidents have been confirmed, and the total damage is believed to exceed 100 million yen. The authorities are investigating potential connections between the cases.

Source: ANN

