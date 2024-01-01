News On Japan
'Voyeur King' Busted Distributing Underwear Images

SHIZUOKA, Sep 12 (News On Japan) - A man calling himself the ‘Voyeur King’ has been arrested for taking pictures of women's underwear and posting the images on social media.

Yuta Kanazawa, an office worker, is suspected of taking pictures up women's skirts at a shopping center in Shizuoka Prefecture in October last year and sending the pictures to a social media group.

Kanazawa, who refers to himself as the ‘Voyeur King,’ is believed to have managed several groups named ‘Voyeur Club’ and ‘Team Voyeur,’ where he shared videos and images taken by members, as well as tips on how to take such pictures. The members are from at least 20 prefectures, including a 15-year-old high school student, and Kanazawa has admitted to the charges when questioned.

Source: YOMIURI

