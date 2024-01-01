Large Sinkhole Opens On Tokyo Road

TOKYO, Sep 17 (News On Japan) - A large hole suddenly appeared in the middle of a road near a train station in Tokyo's Ota Ward on Tuesday, with aging sewer pipes suspected as the culprit.

Shortly after 3 p.m., a call was made to 110 reporting that the road near Musashi-Nitta Station on the Tokyu Tamagawa Line had collapsed.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the hole on the ward's road measures about 1 meter in diameter and is more than 30 centimeters deep. Fortunately, no one was injured.

Ota Ward officials suggested that aging sewer pipes may be the cause, and restoration work is currently underway.

Source: TBS