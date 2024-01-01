Endangered Beetle Captured in Fukuoka for First Time in 20 Years

FUKUOKA, Sep 18 (News On Japan) - The endangered Shimagengorou, a fast-swimming beetle known to inhabit still waters such as ponds and rice paddies, has been captured for the first time in 20 years in Ukiha City, Fukuoka Prefecture.

Due to the use of pesticides and land development, the beetle is now on the brink of extinction.

Kiyoshi Ota, an advisor to the Underwater Biology Research Society at Daiichi Pharmaceutical University High School, commented:

"It's one of the most beautiful species of diving beetle, with golden streaks running through its body. It’s truly a stunning creature."

Despite its beauty and high ornamental value, it has become increasingly difficult to find.

On the evening of September 8, Ota ventured into a mountainous area of Ukiha City in search of aquatic insects. While investigating a pond, he felt there might be something unusual and decided to cast his net. To his surprise, he captured three Shimagengorou beetles.

The reason for their presence in Ukiha City is currently under investigation.

The Shimagengorou beetle, rediscovered after 20 years, will be exhibited to the public along with other species at a school festival in October.

Source: ANN