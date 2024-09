TOKYO, Sep 20 (News On Japan) - U-NEXT announced on Thursday that it has signed a new exclusive contract with Warner Bros. Discovery, which boasts a library of over 2,500 titles, including the Harry Potter series, to be available on U-NEXT starting September 25th at no additional cost.

U-NEXT have also agreed to promote and distribute Japanese films and dramas worldwide through "Max," which has more than 100 million subscribers globally.

Source: テレ東BIZ