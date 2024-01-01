Knife Attack at Anime Event Leaves Man Seriously Wounded

Nagano, Sep 22 (News On Japan) - A man in his 30s was stabbed in the chest at an anime song event in Saku City, Nagano Prefecture on Sunday, leaving the victim serious injured.

According to police, at around 1:20 p.m., a 32-year-old man was stabbed in the chest by another man with a knife at an anime song event held in a park.

The victim was immediately transported to the hospital and, though conscious at the time, is reported to be in serious condition.

The police arrested 38-year-old Tsukasa Yoshida from Sagamihara City, Kanagawa Prefecture, on suspicion of attempted murder. The relationship between the two men remains unclear.

Yoshida has admitted to the allegations, and police are currently investigating the details of the incident.

Source: ANN