Falling Light Injures Mizuki Yamamoto and Yumi Aso During Filming

Sep 27 (News On Japan) - Actresses Mizuki Yamamoto and Yumi Aso were injured when lighting equipment fell during the filming of a drama.

According to an announcement from Hulu, the incident occurred around 11:25 a.m. on September 26th, and both Yamamoto and Aso were rushed to the hospital.

Yamamoto suffered a head injury and scalp laceration, requiring approximately one week of treatment. Aso sustained a neck contusion and head injury, necessitating about two weeks of treatment.

Hulu commented, 'We will take thorough safety precautions in future program production to prevent similar incidents.'

Source: ANN