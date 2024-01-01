Kyoto Approves Kidney Transplant Between Same-Sex Partners

KYOTO, Oct 02 (News On Japan) - Kyoto University Hospital has announced that a kidney transplant was conducted using a same-sex partner as the donor.

According to the hospital, the recipient of the kidney was a woman living in Kyoto City who suffered from chronic renal failure. In Japan, living organ transplants are typically restricted to close relatives. However, the female patient’s same-sex partner was approved as the donor based on Kyoto City’s "Partnership Oath System."

Following this approval, the hospital performed its first "living kidney transplant" between same-sex partners in May 2024. The two individuals were discharged three weeks after the surgery and have already returned to their daily lives.

Source: YOMIURI