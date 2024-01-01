Anna Sawai Named in TIME's '100 Next'

TOKYO, Oct 03 (News On Japan) - The prestigious American magazine 'TIME' has selected actress Anna Sawai as one of this year’s '100 Next.'

Sawai, born in New Zealand, received critical acclaim for her performance in the drama "SHOGUN," which led to her winning the Best Actress Award at the prestigious Emmy Awards last month.

Hiroyuki Sanada, who starred in "SHOGUN," praised Sawai, saying, "She has the talent to excel in anything, whether it's a historical drama or a futuristic film. She's going to get even bigger, and I can't wait to see it."

Other honorees include singer Sabrina Carpenter, Canada's Summer McIntosh, who won three gold medals in swimming at the Paris Olympics, and Lara Trump, the wife of former President Trump's second son.

Source: TBS