News On Japan
Society

Anna Sawai Named in TIME's '100 Next'

TOKYO, Oct 03 (News On Japan) - The prestigious American magazine 'TIME' has selected actress Anna Sawai as one of this year’s '100 Next.'

TIME magazine announced on October 2 its "100 Next" for 2024, including actress Anna Sawai among its honorees.

Sawai, born in New Zealand, received critical acclaim for her performance in the drama "SHOGUN," which led to her winning the Best Actress Award at the prestigious Emmy Awards last month.

Hiroyuki Sanada, who starred in "SHOGUN," praised Sawai, saying, "She has the talent to excel in anything, whether it's a historical drama or a futuristic film. She's going to get even bigger, and I can't wait to see it."

Other honorees include singer Sabrina Carpenter, Canada's Summer McIntosh, who won three gold medals in swimming at the Paris Olympics, and Lara Trump, the wife of former President Trump's second son.

Source: TBS

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Anna Sawai Named in TIME's '100 Next'

The prestigious American magazine 'TIME' has selected actress Anna Sawai as one of this year’s '100 Next.'

Osaka's Casino Project to Start Next Spring

Osaka City has handed over land for the Integrated Resort (IR) project, which will include a casino, after signing a contract to lease the land to the developer for 35 years at a monthly rent of 2.1 billion yen.

Japan to Introduce New Mobile Numbers Starting with 060

Japan's Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications is set to introduce new mobile phone numbers starting with '060,' possibly as early as December, marking the first addition of a new number in 11 years.

Unexploded Bomb Detonates at Miyazaki Airport

A large sinkhole was found on the taxiway of Miyazaki Airport on Wednesday, caused by the explosion of a 500-pound U.S.-made bomb.

Yukan Fuji Ends 56-Year History

Yukan Fuji will end more than half a century of serving as a prominent voice in Japan's evening news landscape, with declining print sales ultimately leading to the decision to cease publication.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Society NEWS

Scammed Men Misread Tea Leaves

A new method of romance scamming, where money is extracted through sweet talk, is leaving hapless victims with a bitter taste.

Sisters Regain Japanese Citizenship, Long to Visit Hometown

Two sisters in the Philippines who were separated from their Japanese father during World War II and recently had their Japanese citizenship restored expressed their joy, telling TV Asahi, ‘We want to visit our father’s hometown, Okinawa.’

Hammer-Wielding Man Still at Large

A violent home invasion occurred in a quiet neighborhood near Tokyo's Nishi-Kokubunji Station early Monday morning. A female resident, awakened by noises at her front door, encountered two men, who struck her with a hammer and bound her with adhesive tape.

Renowned Satirical Illustrator Shōji Yamatō Passes Away at 87

Illustrator and satirical artist Shōji Yamatō passed away on Monday morning due to natural causes. He was 87 years old. In his renowned column for the Weekly Asahi, which started in 1976, he became famous for his distinctive caricatures of politicians and public figures, gaining popularity through his sharp social satire.

'Sugar Baby Riri' Gets Reduced Sentence

In the trial of Mai Watanabe, also known as 'Sugar Baby Riri' or 'Itadakijoshi Riri-chan,' the Nagoya High Court has handed the defendant a sentence of 8 years and 6 months in prison, six months less than the initial trial's verdict, along with a fine.

18-Year-Old Drunk Driver Causes Fatal Crash

A tragic accident occurred in Saitama Prefecture when an 18-year-old, allegedly driving under the influence, collided with a passenger car at high speed.

Runaway Akita Dog Captured After 40-Minute Chase

A large dog was caught on camera running down a road in Yoshioka, Gunma Prefecture, with police officers wielding nets in hot pusuit.

Death of Teen Girl in Osaka Hotel Sparks Manhunt

A 17-year-old girl was found dead in a hotel in Osaka on Saturday at around 11 p.m., when a hotel employee reported, 'A woman is wrapped in bedding and not breathing.'