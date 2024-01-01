Former Empress Has Surgery On Fractured Thigh Bone

TOKYO, Oct 08 (News On Japan) - Japan's 89-year-old former empress Michiko underwent surgery on Tuesday at Tokyo University Hospital for a fracture in her right thigh bone. The surgery was successfully completed, according to the Imperial Household Agency.

The side aides to the former Emperor and Empress stated that the former Empress Michiko fell on the 6th at her residence in the Sento Imperial Palace.

Due to severe pain in her right leg, she underwent an examination at Tokyo University Hospital in Bunkyo Ward, Tokyo, on the 7th, where she was diagnosed with a fracture in the upper part of her right thigh bone.

The surgery started on the morning of the 8th and was successfully completed. She will remain hospitalized for some time afterward.

Former Emperor Akihito visited Tokyo University Hospital in the evening of the 7th, where he received an explanation of the examination results together with Former Empress Michiko.

According to aides, both the former Empress and the former Emperor are calm and accepting of the situation.

Source: ANN