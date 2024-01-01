News On Japan
Society

Former Empress Has Surgery On Fractured Thigh Bone

TOKYO, Oct 08 (News On Japan) - Japan's 89-year-old former empress Michiko underwent surgery on Tuesday at Tokyo University Hospital for a fracture in her right thigh bone. The surgery was successfully completed, according to the Imperial Household Agency.

The side aides to the former Emperor and Empress stated that the former Empress Michiko fell on the 6th at her residence in the Sento Imperial Palace.

Due to severe pain in her right leg, she underwent an examination at Tokyo University Hospital in Bunkyo Ward, Tokyo, on the 7th, where she was diagnosed with a fracture in the upper part of her right thigh bone.

The surgery started on the morning of the 8th and was successfully completed. She will remain hospitalized for some time afterward.

Former Emperor Akihito visited Tokyo University Hospital in the evening of the 7th, where he received an explanation of the examination results together with Former Empress Michiko.

According to aides, both the former Empress and the former Emperor are calm and accepting of the situation.

Source: ANN

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Former Empress Has Surgery On Fractured Thigh Bone

Japan's 89-year-old former empress Michiko underwent surgery on Tuesday at Tokyo University Hospital for a fracture in her right thigh bone. The surgery was successfully completed, according to the Imperial Household Agency.

Ishiba Cabinet 'Photoshopped' Before Publication

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hayashi revealed in a press conference that a group photo of the Ishiba Cabinet, taken on October 1st to commemorate its inauguration, had been slightly modified before being posted on the Prime Minister's Office website.

Crane Injures 4 Women at Osaka Music Festival

A camera crane collapsed at a music festival venue in Osaka, injuring at least four people.

Massive Solar Flare Raises Risk of Satellite and GPS Disruptions

Japan's National Institute of Information and Communications Technology (NICT) has reported the occurrence of a major solar flare on October 3rd.

Red Gate Remains Shut for Tokyo University Students

Tokyo University's iconic Red Gate, which has long been a symbol for prospective students to pass through, has remained closed for the past three years, leaving many students unable to experience walking through it.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Society NEWS

Hokkaido Town Struggles to Revive Population

Nakagawa in northern Hokkaido is actively fighting population decline through a series of innovative policies. With only about 1,300 residents, the town offers 240 low-cost municipal houses to attract newcomers, with rents for a 3LDK apartment starting at 22,000 yen, depending on income.

Are More People Enjoying Solo Activities?

After the pandemic, the movement towards 'solo activities' has been accelerating in Japan, signaling a shift in the image of 'being alone' from negative to positive.

Emperor and Empress Visit Volleyball Match, Enjoy Sake Bar in Saga

Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako watched a volleyball match on Saturday in Saga, as part of their visit to the prefecture.

Four Arrested for 12-Year-Old Pachinko Robbery

Police have arrested four individuals, including Kiwata Kahata, in connection with a robbery and injury case that took place 12 years ago at a pachinko parlor in Yosano Town, Kyoto Prefecture.

First Trial for Egg Throwing Neighbor

The first court hearing was held for a 53-year-old woman accused of throwing raw eggs at her neighbor's house in Kawabe, Gifu.

Man Evades Arrest After Series of Violent Robberies

A man who was placed on the public wanted list Thursday is suspected of playing a key role in a series of robberies in Tokyo and Saitama.

Veteran Zookeeper Suspected of Stealing Animal Feed

A veteran zookeeper at Tennoji Zoo in Osaka has been caught allegedly stealing animal feed that was stored in the kitchen, following the mysterious disappearance of apples, oranges, and other foods.

This Happened To Japanese Princess Nori After Giving Up Her Royal Title 18 Years Ago

It has been 18 years since Princess Nori made the stunning decision to renounce her royal status and leave the Imperial family behind, a bold move that sent shockwaves through the country and sparked a fierce debate about the role of tradition and modernity in Japanese society. (The Ultimate Expedition)