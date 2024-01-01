Former Empress Michiko Discharged From Hospital After Surgery

TOKYO, Oct 14 (News On Japan) - Former Empress Michiko, who had been hospitalized at the University of Tokyo Hospital due to a fracture in the upper part of her right thigh bone, has been discharged.

On October 13th, at around 2 p.m., the former empress left the hospital in Bunkyo Ward, Tokyo, and returned to her residence at the Sento Imperial Palace.

According to close aides, the former emperor waited for her at the carport of the Sento Imperial Palace. Upon her arrival, they exchanged words, and both appeared to be very pleased.

Former Empress Michiko will continue her rehabilitation at the Sento Imperial Palace.

On October 20th, the former empress will celebrate her 90th birthday.

Source: ANN