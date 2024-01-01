Performers Showcase Traditional Log Riding Skills in Tokyo

TOKYO, Oct 21 (News On Japan) - The traditional art of "Kiba no Kakunori," which has continued since the Edo period, was showcased during a festive music festival in Tokyo.

Participants skillfully rode logs floating on the water, spinning them as they balanced. Some lost their balance and fell into the water.

The "Kiba no Kakunori," designated as an intangible folk cultural asset by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, was performed on October 20th at the "Koto Ward Citizens’ Festival Central Event," held at Kiba Park in Koto Ward.

Kiba has been an area where lumber merchants gathered since the Edo period, and "Kakunori" was born from the skills of the craftsmen at that time.

It takes about three months to learn how to ride a log, and mastering advanced techniques requires at least several years of practice.

On this day, performers who inherited these skills used logs 30 cm wide and 5 meters long, showcasing the "Kingfisher Ride," where a child is carried on their shoulders, the "Double Ride," where two people synchronized their movements, and the grand finale featured the "Ladder Ride," drawing loud applause from the audience.

