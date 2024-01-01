News On Japan
Japanese Animation Takes Top Prize at DigiCon6 ASIA

TOKYO, Oct 21 (News On Japan) - The award ceremony for the international short film contest “DigiCon6 ASIA,” which includes participation from 14 countries and regions across Asia, was held, and a Japanese animation was selected for the Grand Prize.

The Grand Prize went to the work titled Night at the Parking Area by Saki Muramoto (36). The piece portrays a quiet moment where weary travelers find solace in a parking area at midnight.

Muramoto commented, "Though it feels endless at times while creating, receiving this award is incredibly motivating."

DigiCon6, organized by TBS since 2000, aims to discover talented content creators, and this year marks its 26th event.

Asaki Misato, famous for directing the stop-motion felt animation Pui Pui Molcar and creating the contest’s official character, also submitted a work during his student years and received a special jury prize.

Misato said, "By submitting works to festivals and having them judged, creators can receive valuable feedback for future projects. It also provides opportunities for networking with fellow creators, and the fact that professional jurors see the works can even lead to career opportunities."

This year, aside from the Grand Prize, five other works from Japan, Hong Kong, Sri Lanka, South Korea, and Iran were recognized out of about 1,400 entries.

Source: TBS

