Brawl Breaks Out at Tokyo Station

TOKYO, Oct 23 (News On Japan) - Two intoxicated men, one in white and one in black, were caught on camera brawling on a platform at Tokyo Station, after the drunken man in black bumped into the man in white, leading to a verbal confrontation that escalated into violence.

The fight, which included kicks and punches, was caught on camera on October 11th as station staff rushed to break it up. The incident occurred just as the last train was approaching the station, and it took the intervention of station staff and a suited bystander to calm the situation.

Eyewitnesses reported that both men appeared to be in their 40s, with the man in black visibly intoxicated to the point of barely standing. One of the witnesses expressed concern about the dangers of excessive drinking, emphasizing that at their age, the men should have better control over their actions.

Source: FNN