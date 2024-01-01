News On Japan
Society

Brawl Breaks Out at Tokyo Station

TOKYO, Oct 23 (News On Japan) - Two intoxicated men, one in white and one in black, were caught on camera brawling on a platform at Tokyo Station, after the drunken man in black bumped into the man in white, leading to a verbal confrontation that escalated into violence.

The fight, which included kicks and punches, was caught on camera on October 11th as station staff rushed to break it up. The incident occurred just as the last train was approaching the station, and it took the intervention of station staff and a suited bystander to calm the situation.

Eyewitnesses reported that both men appeared to be in their 40s, with the man in black visibly intoxicated to the point of barely standing. One of the witnesses expressed concern about the dangers of excessive drinking, emphasizing that at their age, the men should have better control over their actions.

Source: FNN

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

38-Year-Old Murder Case Reopens

The Nagoya High Court's Kanazawa branch has granted a retrial in a case from 38 years ago, where a man convicted of murdering a junior high school student in Fukui City has maintained his innocence.

Visitors Flock To Aomori Pond For 'Miraculous Moment'

Aomori's Tsutanuma Pond has recently become a hotspot for tourists seeking to witness a rare natural phenomenon: the reflection of fiery red autumn foliage on the pond's surface during sunrise.

Poisonous Mushrooms Spread: Chiba Park Hosts Deadly Varieties

This year, Japan has seen an unusually large harvest of mushrooms as autumn sets in. However, with this bountiful season comes a dangerous reality -- poisonous mushrooms are also flourishing, leading to several food poisoning incidents across the country.

Seized Ferrari Hits Auction with Minimum Bid of 71.3 Million Yen

The Tokyo National Tax Agency has listed a Ferrari, seized from a tax delinquent, in a public auction, setting the minimum bid at a record high of over 70 million yen ($467,000).

Teen Unconscious After Falling From Mikoshi in Okayama

Two people fell from a mikoshi during an autumn festival in Okayama Prefecture's Asakuchi City on Sunday, leaving a teen male in a critical condition.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Society NEWS

Brawl Breaks Out at Tokyo Station

Two intoxicated men, one in white and one in black, were caught on camera brawling on a platform at Tokyo Station, after the drunken man in black bumped into the man in white, leading to a verbal confrontation that escalated into violence.

Why Are Single People Discriminated Against In Japan?

To be honest, I'm afraid of married women because once they get married they suddenly look down on single people. (Japanese Comedian Meshida)

Performers Showcase Traditional Log Riding Skills in Tokyo

The traditional art of "Kiba no Kakunori," which has continued since the Edo period, was showcased during a festive music festival in Tokyo.

Teen Unconscious After Falling From Mikoshi in Okayama

Two people fell from a mikoshi during an autumn festival in Okayama Prefecture's Asakuchi City on Sunday, leaving a teen male in a critical condition.

Dark Part-Time Jobs Behind a Wave of Robberies: Tokuryu's Methods Evolve

A series of robberies linked to 'dark part-time jobs' has led to numerous arrests, with many of the perpetrators confessing that they were coerced into committing crimes due to threats against their families.

Truck Driver Arrested After Colliding with 15 Vehicles

A truck collided with 15 vehicles in Settsu City, Osaka Prefecture, leading to the arrest of the driver on suspicion of dangerous driving resulting in injury. The investigation revealed that the driver had been swerving erratically at the time of the incident.

Japan's Empress Emerita Michiko turns 90

Japan's Empress Emerita Michiko turned 90 years old on Sunday, and attended celebrations at her residence.

I Went to a Women's Prison in Japan

I recently went inside a women's prison in Japan. I managed to interview one of the Prison Officer's and discover all about the inmates and what life is like on the inside in a Japanese Jail. I found out what its like and how many foreginers are in a womens prison. (Chani Japan)