News On Japan
Society

Metal Theft Cases on the Rise: Roof of Shrine Disappears

Tochigi, Oct 25 (News On Japan) - At Nagusa Itsukushima Shrine, known as a sacred spot for Demon Slayer fans, most of the roof has gone missing. Copper sheets once hung from the roof, giving the shrine its dignified appearance.

This shrine, located among the large rocks of Ashikaga City’s “Nagusa Rock Formation” in Tochigi Prefecture, features a massive boulder split in two, reminiscent of scenes from Demon Slayer, which is why fans consider it a sacred site.

Previously, the roof was entirely covered in copper, creating a solemn atmosphere. But now, approximately 1,630 copper sheets have vanished.

On October 3rd, a tourist discovered the loss. The damage is estimated at around 650,000 yen.

Hiroyuki Tameya, head of the Nagusa Community Center, which manages the shrine, expressed his anger: "It’s a crime, and this is a cultural property that has been cherished by the local community for a long time. I’m outraged."

This isn't an isolated incident – copper thefts have also occurred at shrines in Chiba Prefecture.

Toshikazu Suzuki, head priest of Miyama Shrine, said: “The roof of our purification pavilion had its copper sheets stolen.”

On October 20th, members of Miyama Shrine in Kamogawa City noticed the roof’s copper was stripped away and called the police.

Suzuki added: “We don’t have security cameras, and since the shrine is uninhabited, it’s really unfortunate.”

Xingjiang Bian, a 46-year-old Chinese national from Kasama City, Ibaraki Prefecture, was arrested on October 23rd. However, he wasn’t charged with stealing the metal but for purchasing stolen goods.

Why was the buyer arrested?

Ibaraki Prefecture sees the highest number of metal thefts in Japan. The police took action this time to discourage the buying of stolen goods and help curb these crimes.

Source: ANN

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

New Year Lucky Bags 2025: Tobu Bets on Luxury Food

The race for Japanese New Year's 'lucky bags' has begun. Tobu Department Store and Matsuya unveiled their offerings for 2025 on October 24th. In response to ongoing inflation, Tobu will provide a variety of luxurious food items, such as a 'meat boat platter' featuring different cuts of Yamagata beef, and a 'sashimi boat platter' with bluefin tuna and sea bream.

Metal Theft Cases on the Rise: Roof of Shrine Disappears

At Nagusa Itsukushima Shrine, known as a sacred spot for Demon Slayer fans, most of the roof has gone missing. Copper sheets once hung from the roof, giving the shrine its dignified appearance.

Three-Way Fight Heats Up as Election Day Approaches in Osaka

Osaka Prefecture’s 16th Ward is shaping up to be a battleground in the upcoming general election, as three major political parties -- Japan Innovation Party (Ishin), Komeito, and the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan (CDP) -- engage in a fierce contest.

Shibuya Sees Return of 'Jibutarians'

Shibuya, long recognized as a vibrant hub for young people in Tokyo, is undergoing significant changes due to rapid urban redevelopment. With the influx of foreign tourists and increased congestion in public spaces, young people are finding fewer places to gather and relax.

38-Year-Old Murder Case Reopens

The Nagoya High Court's Kanazawa branch has granted a retrial in a case from 38 years ago, where a man convicted of murdering a junior high school student in Fukui City has maintained his innocence.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Society NEWS

Shibuya Sees Return of 'Jibutarians'

Shibuya, long recognized as a vibrant hub for young people in Tokyo, is undergoing significant changes due to rapid urban redevelopment. With the influx of foreign tourists and increased congestion in public spaces, young people are finding fewer places to gather and relax.

Woman Calls Emergency 250 Times, Presses Paramedic for Relationship

A woman who made more than 250 emergency calls has been arrested, with reports suggesting she pressured a paramedic for a relationship.

Brawl Breaks Out at Tokyo Station

Two intoxicated men, one in white and one in black, were caught on camera brawling on a platform at Tokyo Station, after the drunken man in black bumped into the man in white, leading to a verbal confrontation that escalated into violence.

38-Year-Old Murder Case Reopens

The Nagoya High Court's Kanazawa branch has granted a retrial in a case from 38 years ago, where a man convicted of murdering a junior high school student in Fukui City has maintained his innocence.

Why Are Single People Discriminated Against In Japan?

To be honest, I'm afraid of married women because once they get married they suddenly look down on single people. (Japanese Comedian Meshida)

Performers Showcase Traditional Log Riding Skills in Tokyo

The traditional art of "Kiba no Kakunori," which has continued since the Edo period, was showcased during a festive music festival in Tokyo.

Teen Unconscious After Falling From Mikoshi in Okayama

Two people fell from a mikoshi during an autumn festival in Okayama Prefecture's Asakuchi City on Sunday, leaving a teen male in a critical condition.

Dark Part-Time Jobs Behind a Wave of Robberies: Tokuryu's Methods Evolve

A series of robberies linked to 'dark part-time jobs' has led to numerous arrests, with many of the perpetrators confessing that they were coerced into committing crimes due to threats against their families.