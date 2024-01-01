Metal Theft Cases on the Rise: Roof of Shrine Disappears

Tochigi, Oct 25 (News On Japan) - At Nagusa Itsukushima Shrine, known as a sacred spot for Demon Slayer fans, most of the roof has gone missing. Copper sheets once hung from the roof, giving the shrine its dignified appearance.

This shrine, located among the large rocks of Ashikaga City’s “Nagusa Rock Formation” in Tochigi Prefecture, features a massive boulder split in two, reminiscent of scenes from Demon Slayer, which is why fans consider it a sacred site.

Previously, the roof was entirely covered in copper, creating a solemn atmosphere. But now, approximately 1,630 copper sheets have vanished.

On October 3rd, a tourist discovered the loss. The damage is estimated at around 650,000 yen.

Hiroyuki Tameya, head of the Nagusa Community Center, which manages the shrine, expressed his anger: "It’s a crime, and this is a cultural property that has been cherished by the local community for a long time. I’m outraged."

This isn't an isolated incident – copper thefts have also occurred at shrines in Chiba Prefecture.

Toshikazu Suzuki, head priest of Miyama Shrine, said: “The roof of our purification pavilion had its copper sheets stolen.”

On October 20th, members of Miyama Shrine in Kamogawa City noticed the roof’s copper was stripped away and called the police.

Suzuki added: “We don’t have security cameras, and since the shrine is uninhabited, it’s really unfortunate.”

Xingjiang Bian, a 46-year-old Chinese national from Kasama City, Ibaraki Prefecture, was arrested on October 23rd. However, he wasn’t charged with stealing the metal but for purchasing stolen goods.

Why was the buyer arrested?

Ibaraki Prefecture sees the highest number of metal thefts in Japan. The police took action this time to discourage the buying of stolen goods and help curb these crimes.

Source: ANN