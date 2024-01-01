News On Japan
Entertainment

'Underground Idol' Falls to Crime

TOKYO, Oct 30 (News On Japan) - Kubota Rikuto, a 21-year-old former 'underground idol,' has been arrested in connection with a series of robberies, casting light on the pressures faced by aspiring idols in Japan's niche entertainment industry.

Formerly known by his stage name "Rintaro," Kubota's career in the idol industry had struggled to gain traction, with reports suggesting he earned a monthly income as low as 60,000 yen. The underground idol scene, characterized by close-knit fan relationships and intimate live events in small venues, did not bring him the fame or fortune he may have hoped for, leading to a life that ultimately veered into criminal activity.

Fans familiar with Kubota recalled his journey in the underground idol scene, where he performed in a group that received little media exposure. With limited success, Kubota reportedly grappled with financial challenges as his group was not particularly popular. Some fans of underground idols are known to spend substantial amounts on their favorite performers, sometimes even hundreds of thousands of yen, a practice which directly influences an idol’s income. However, Kubota was unable to attract many dedicated supporters. At events, he was often isolated, a stark contrast to the most successful idols who consistently had fan followings.

Classmates and acquaintances described Kubota as having transformed significantly over the years, developing an appealing image in high school, though some noted that he could easily become irritated and seemed temperamental when teased. Despite his outgoing personality, Kubota’s early years did not foreshadow the future criminal accusations. However, his apparent financial struggles may have added to his troubles. He was said to have eventually taken on behind-the-scenes roles within the agency, managing performers and supporting other idols, but this position was likely insufficient in providing financial stability.

Kubota’s arrest links him to multiple criminal incidents, including a recent robbery and assault case in Ichikawa City, Chiba Prefecture, where he allegedly forced entry into a residence, assaulted a woman, and stole a small vehicle. Police are also investigating his possible involvement in a separate robbery-murder case in Yokohama’s Aoba Ward. During police questioning, Kubota has reportedly hinted at his involvement in the crimes, but further details have not yet been confirmed.

Source: ANN

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Nuclear reactor in northeastern Japan restarted 13 years after 2011 disaster

The operator of a nuclear power plant in Miyagi Prefecture, northeastern Japan, restarted one of its reactors on Tuesday, more than 13 years after it suffered damage in the 2011 earthquake and tsunami disaster. (NHK)

Japan's ruling and opposition parties engage in tug-of-war for Diet majority

Political parties in Japan are jockeying to form a majority in the Diet following an election that dealt a severe blow to the ruling coalition. A vote to name the prime minister is due to take place in the legislature in a few weeks.

Election Staff in Mini-Skirt Raises Questions

A woman in a neon-colored jacket and mini-skirt was seen supporting a candidate in Japan's latest Lower House election, sparking public debate on extremely short skirts, shorts, and other revealing outfits worn by female campaign staff.

Japanese Voter Turnout Drops to Third Lowest Post-War Level

Voter turnout for Japan's lower house election on Sunday stood at 53.85%, marking the third lowest rate since the end of World War II, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Calls for Accountability Grow Among LDP Leadership

The Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) has fallen short of its majority target, and voices questioning the accountability of the party’s leadership, including Prime Minister Ishiba, are growing.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Entertainment NEWS

'Underground Idol' Falls to Crime

Kubota Rikuto, a 21-year-old former 'underground idol,' has been arrested in connection with a series of robberies, casting light on the pressures faced by aspiring idols in Japan's niche entertainment industry.

What Is Happening at the Kabuki-za?

Today, we focus on the upcoming November Tokyo performances. (Kabuki In-Depth)

ONE PIECE FAN LETTER | Official Trailer

Two years after The Paramount War, in Sabaody Archipelago, a young girl with great admiration for Nami embarks on an adventure. (Netflix Anime)

Documentary | Bosozoku the Motorcycle Gangs from Japan 暴走族

For decades the Japanese Bosozoku or 'Speed Tribes' have worn their kamikaze uniforms, fought rival gangs and roamed the nighttime streets with their loud custom motorcycles, all while embarrassing Japanese police with their wars on wheels. But now the authorities have turned the tables on them with more restrictive laws and new tactics. (TRNGL)

ONE PIECE LOG: FISH-MAN ISLAND SAGA | Episode 1 Preview 'The New Beginning! The Straw Hats Reunite'

After two long years of intense training, Luffy and his Straw Hat crew are finally ready to reunite on the Sabaody Archipelago. Each member has honed their unique abilities to prepare for their upcoming journey to the dangerous Fish-Man Island. (Toei Animation)

Japanese Animation Takes Top Prize at DigiCon6 ASIA

The award ceremony for the international short film contest “DigiCon6 ASIA,” which includes participation from 14 countries and regions across Asia, was held, and a Japanese animation was selected for the Grand Prize.

What Are the 6 Kabuki Seasons?

In this video, we explore the traditions which determine the kabuki theatrical season. (Kabuki In-Depth)

Imu's Voice | One Piece | Clip

Imu appears and takes a seat on the Empty Throne, uttering a single word. (Netflix Anime)