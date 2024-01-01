'Underground Idol' Falls to Crime

TOKYO, Oct 30 (News On Japan) - Kubota Rikuto, a 21-year-old former 'underground idol,' has been arrested in connection with a series of robberies, casting light on the pressures faced by aspiring idols in Japan's niche entertainment industry.

Formerly known by his stage name "Rintaro," Kubota's career in the idol industry had struggled to gain traction, with reports suggesting he earned a monthly income as low as 60,000 yen. The underground idol scene, characterized by close-knit fan relationships and intimate live events in small venues, did not bring him the fame or fortune he may have hoped for, leading to a life that ultimately veered into criminal activity.

Fans familiar with Kubota recalled his journey in the underground idol scene, where he performed in a group that received little media exposure. With limited success, Kubota reportedly grappled with financial challenges as his group was not particularly popular. Some fans of underground idols are known to spend substantial amounts on their favorite performers, sometimes even hundreds of thousands of yen, a practice which directly influences an idol’s income. However, Kubota was unable to attract many dedicated supporters. At events, he was often isolated, a stark contrast to the most successful idols who consistently had fan followings.

Classmates and acquaintances described Kubota as having transformed significantly over the years, developing an appealing image in high school, though some noted that he could easily become irritated and seemed temperamental when teased. Despite his outgoing personality, Kubota’s early years did not foreshadow the future criminal accusations. However, his apparent financial struggles may have added to his troubles. He was said to have eventually taken on behind-the-scenes roles within the agency, managing performers and supporting other idols, but this position was likely insufficient in providing financial stability.

Kubota’s arrest links him to multiple criminal incidents, including a recent robbery and assault case in Ichikawa City, Chiba Prefecture, where he allegedly forced entry into a residence, assaulted a woman, and stole a small vehicle. Police are also investigating his possible involvement in a separate robbery-murder case in Yokohama’s Aoba Ward. During police questioning, Kubota has reportedly hinted at his involvement in the crimes, but further details have not yet been confirmed.

Source: ANN