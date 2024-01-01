MEGUMI Among 'Beautiful Legs' Award Winners

Oct 30 (News On Japan) - The "Beautiful Legs Awards 2024," honoring public figures with healthy, attractive legs, were held recently. In the Teen category, 18-year-old actress Kisaki Hattori won; the 20s category was awarded to 29-year-old Alice Hirose; the 30s category to 38-year-old Manami Higa; and the Over-40 category to 43-year-old MEGUMI.

Hirose commented on her journey, saying, "There was a time when I struggled with my body image, and I went through a lot of trial and error. Receiving the Beautiful Legs Award reassures me that my efforts weren't in vain, and it boosts my confidence moving forward."

Award-winner Higa shared that she has been committed to leg care for over a decade, explaining her routine.

Higa said, "I make sure to exercise at least once a week, doing kickboxing, Pilates, and personal training."

When asked about her secrets to maintaining beauty, including her legs, MEGUMI offered her insights: "At my age, I believe that keeping a good mood enhances one's beauty. I think it’s wonderful to focus on the mind and take care of it daily."

Source: ANN