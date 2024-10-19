News On Japan
Red-Tinted River Baffles Sendai Locals

SENDAI, Oct 31 (News On Japan) - The Hirose River in Sendai City has turned a mysterious red, sparking local concern. Residents are puzzled, with some noting they've never seen anything like it before.

Recent aerial surveys and investigations by Miyagi Prefecture have yet to identify the source of the discoloration, though a similar incident in 2010 was caused by rust flushed from stormwater pipes after heavy rain. In another recent case in Yokohama, red discoloration was linked to "red tide" caused by plankton. The exact cause in Sendai, however, remains unknown.

Source: ANN

POPULAR NEWS

Rare Mutation in Lung Cancer Patient Helps Prolong Life

Diagnosed with lung cancer in his forties and given a prognosis of just six months to live, a man has defied the odds and is still working full-time, eight years after the initial diagnosis. This was made possible by the latest treatment method known as "cancer genome medicine."

Fake Japanese Products Gain Popularity in Russia

Since the invasion of Ukraine and the consequent wave of foreign business withdrawals from Russia, products mimicking Japanese imports have been appearing in greater numbers across the country.

Nuclear reactor in northeastern Japan restarted 13 years after 2011 disaster

The operator of a nuclear power plant in Miyagi Prefecture, northeastern Japan, restarted one of its reactors on Tuesday, more than 13 years after it suffered damage in the 2011 earthquake and tsunami disaster. (NHK)

Election Staff in Mini-Skirt Raises Questions

A woman in a neon-colored jacket and mini-skirt was seen supporting a candidate in Japan's latest Lower House election, sparking public debate on extremely short skirts, shorts, and other revealing outfits worn by female campaign staff.

MORE Travel NEWS

Shibuya's Hachiko 'Taking a Break' over Halloween

To prevent large gatherings, Tokyo's Shibuya Ward has cordoned off the area around the Hachiko statue from early October 30th, as Halloween approaches.

Kamakura’s Beloved Cafe Faces Closure Over Seismic Standards Dispute

A beloved café in Kamakura, Kanagawa Prefecture, is at risk of closure after the city ordered it to vacate its location. Calls for its preservation have intensified as the court battle begins.

Golden Snake Symbolizes Hopes for a Peaceful Year

A large ema board depicting next year’s zodiac sign, the snake, is currently under production at the Kumano Hongu Taisha Shrine, a UNESCO World Heritage Site located in Tanabe City, Wakayama Prefecture.

First Snowfall on Mount Fuji Yet to Arrive

The first snowfall on Mount Fuji is typically announced when snow is visible from the Kofu Local Meteorological Observatory following the hottest day of the year.

TOKYO Ikebukuro Halloween Cosplay Festival 2024: Ike-Hallo Cosplay Parade

The Ikebukuro Halloween Cosplay Festival is one of Japan's largest Halloween events, drawing over 20,000 cosplayers each year. In 2024, the festival will be held from October 25 (Friday) to October 27 (Sunday) in Ikebukuro, Tokyo. (Nomadic Japan)

12.5-Hour Luxury Escape in Japan: Night Ferry Royal Suite from Kobe to Fukuoka

I'm taking Hankyu Ferry from Kobe to Shinmoji (Fukuoka) and staying in its most spacious cabin called Royal again. (Solo Travel Japan)

Ramen Hits 3,000 Yen as Hakuba's Tourism Boom Shocks Japanese Visitors

Hakuba Village in Nagano, one of Japan's premier ski resort destinations, is undergoing a significant transformation due to a surge in foreign tourism.

Zombie Apocalypse on Japan Bullet Train

A normally serene two-and-a-half-hour ride on Japan’s famously efficient bullet train turned into a zombie apocalypse on October 19, 2024. Billed as the “world’s first haunted house experience on a running shinkansen”, the adrenaline-filled trip from Tokyo to Osaka was inspired by the hit 2016 South Korean horror film Train to Busan. The spooky shinkansen trip was organised ahead of Halloween on October 31. (South China Morning Post)