Johnny Somali, Notorious Japanese YouTuber, Assaulted in South Korea

SEOUL, Oct 31 (News On Japan) - Japanese ex-convict and notorious prank YouTuber Johnny Somali, born Ismail Ramsey Khalid, has made headlines again, this time for disruptive behavior in South Korea that ended in a public assault.

Somali, known for his aggravating videos, was attacked on the street by a man in a gray jacket while live-streaming. Later in the video, Somali appeared with a bandage on his brow, continuing his broadcast despite the incident.

In 2023, Somali was convicted in Japan for repeated disruptive acts, including trespassing at an Osaka hotel construction site. Additionally, he was found guilty of obstructing business by blasting loud music inside a major beef bowl restaurant.

In April 2024, he stirred further controversy in Israel, where he live-streamed at a protest and verbally harassed a female police officer, leading to his temporary detention by other officers on-site.

During his latest visit to South Korea, Somali sparked outrage by filming himself beside a statue resembling a comfort woman and pretending to kiss it. He also engaged in unruly behavior in a convenience store's dining area, dumping instant noodle soup onto the table and tossing leftover noodles at the door.

Ignoring a store's no-alcohol policy, Somali continued drinking despite staff warnings. He also disturbed bus passengers by playing North Korean music loudly and shocked subway riders by displaying obscene videos.

On October 24th, as his antics in South Korea continued to draw controversy, Somali was attacked on the street during a live stream. The assailant briefly seized his smartphone, threw it aside, and left. A few days later, Somali was again targeted, this time kicked and tackled on camera, leaving him sprawled on the street and kicked multiple times.

Local media reported that South Korean social media users were divided in response, with some condemning the violence and others praising the actions as a reprimand against Somali’s behavior, stating, "A hero has appeared."

Source: FNN

