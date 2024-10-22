News On Japan
Sci-Tech

H3 Rocket Launch Succeeds, Defense Satellite 'Kirameki-3' Deployed in Orbit

KAGOSHIMA, Nov 05 (News On Japan) - The next-generation flagship rocket, the H3, was launched from Tanegashima on October 4th, successfully deploying a satellite into orbit as planned. This marks the third consecutive successful launch.

The launch of the H3 Rocket's fourth vehicle had been delayed four times due to part replacements and unfavorable weather.

During the October 4th afternoon launch, the rocket successfully placed the onboard X-band defense communication satellite, 'Kirameki-3,' into its designated orbit.

While the maiden flight of the H3 rocket experienced failure, this successful launch now brings the record to three consecutive wins.

The Kirameki-3, equipped on the fourth vehicle and deployed by the Ministry of Defense, will play a vital role in the Self-Defense Forces' operations, supporting command communication, operational information sharing, and other critical communications for troop management.

The H3 rocket is expected to replace the H2A, scheduled for its final launch later this fiscal year, and is anticipated to become Japan's primary large-scale rocket.

Source: ANN

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Japan Struggles to Find New Uses for Abandoned Schools

In recent years, approximately 450 schools close annually in Japan, with around 20% left unused. These unused schools face potential demolition as maintenance becomes unsustainable, prompting a response from the Ministry of Education, which has launched matching sites and events to promote new uses.

H3 Rocket Launch Succeeds, Defense Satellite 'Kirameki-3' Deployed in Orbit

The next-generation flagship rocket, the H3, was launched from Tanegashima on October 4th, successfully deploying a satellite into orbit as planned. This marks the third consecutive successful launch.

Destructive Shrimp Bloom Following Noto Peninsula Earthquake

In Toyama Bay, known as a 'natural fish preserve,' a small shrimp called the 'yokoebi' has seen an explosive surge since the Noto Peninsula earthquake, causing significant damage to brand fish species.

Tokyo Projection Mapping to Add Ads

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government has revealed plans to project advertisements on the walls of its building through projection mapping, following criticism over the initiative’s high costs.

Osaka Expo Station with Origami-Inspired Ceiling Unveiled

Yumeshima Station, the 'nearest station' to the Osaka-Kansai Expo, is set to open next spring, with a public reveal this week for the first time ahead of its scheduled January opening.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Sci-Tech NEWS

H3 Rocket Launch Succeeds, Defense Satellite 'Kirameki-3' Deployed in Orbit

The next-generation flagship rocket, the H3, was launched from Tanegashima on October 4th, successfully deploying a satellite into orbit as planned. This marks the third consecutive successful launch.

Rare Mutation in Lung Cancer Patient Helps Prolong Life

Diagnosed with lung cancer in his forties and given a prognosis of just six months to live, a man has defied the odds and is still working full-time, eight years after the initial diagnosis. This was made possible by the latest treatment method known as "cancer genome medicine."

Nuclear reactor in northeastern Japan restarted 13 years after 2011 disaster

The operator of a nuclear power plant in Miyagi Prefecture, northeastern Japan, restarted one of its reactors on Tuesday, more than 13 years after it suffered damage in the 2011 earthquake and tsunami disaster. (NHK)

Can Japan’s Sinking Airport be Saved?

Kansai Airport is one of the most important airports in Asia. But it faces a huge problem. The airport is sinking. And faster than expected. In today's video we’ll explore why Kansai Airport is sinking in the first place and whether it can be saved. (MegaBuilds)

Advancing China's space dream, Shenzhou-19 is ready to launch

The combination of the Shenzhou-19 crewed spaceship and a Long March-2F carrier rocket has been transferred to the launch area, according to the China Manned Space Engineering Office, on October 22, 2024, Beijing time.

Researchers in Japan test technology for solar power generation from space

Researchers in Japan have conducted a preliminary experiment as part of a project to generate solar power in space and send it back to Earth. (NHK)

New Replica COVID Vaccine Sparks Controversy in Japan

Japan’s recent approval and rollout of a new "Replica Vaccine" for COVID-19 has triggered widespread public concern, with some businesses imposing entry bans on vaccinated individuals. The vaccine, which began regular administration in October, has faced backlash due to its ability to "self-replicate" in the body, raising anxiety about its safety.

Japan's Oldest Reactor Gets Approval to Operate 50+ Years

Japan's Nuclear Regulation Authority has granted approval for Kansai Electric Power Company's Takahama Reactor No. 1 to operate for over 50 years, marking a first in Japan, reaching its 50th anniversary next month.