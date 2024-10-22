H3 Rocket Launch Succeeds, Defense Satellite 'Kirameki-3' Deployed in Orbit

KAGOSHIMA, Nov 05 (News On Japan) - The next-generation flagship rocket, the H3, was launched from Tanegashima on October 4th, successfully deploying a satellite into orbit as planned. This marks the third consecutive successful launch.

The launch of the H3 Rocket's fourth vehicle had been delayed four times due to part replacements and unfavorable weather.

During the October 4th afternoon launch, the rocket successfully placed the onboard X-band defense communication satellite, 'Kirameki-3,' into its designated orbit.

While the maiden flight of the H3 rocket experienced failure, this successful launch now brings the record to three consecutive wins.

The Kirameki-3, equipped on the fourth vehicle and deployed by the Ministry of Defense, will play a vital role in the Self-Defense Forces' operations, supporting command communication, operational information sharing, and other critical communications for troop management.

The H3 rocket is expected to replace the H2A, scheduled for its final launch later this fiscal year, and is anticipated to become Japan's primary large-scale rocket.

Source: ANN