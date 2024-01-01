Doraemon’s New Movie Features Suzuki Oji

Nov 07 (News On Japan) - In celebration of the 45th anniversary of the Doraemon film series, the commemorative film 'Doraemon: Nobita's Picture World Story' is set for release on March 7 next year.

For this installment, actor Suzuki Oji, 24, will join as a guest voice actor for the first time in the "Doraemon" franchise, bringing to life the mysterious character "Pal," who holds a crucial role in the story.

Portraying the Enigmatic Art Dealer, Pal Suzuki Oji shared his experience: "There’s an action scene, or rather a fighting scene, which still stands out vividly in my mind. It was really fun to perform, and I’m curious to see how it will turn out in the film."

Source: ANN