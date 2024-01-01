Over 400 Women Allegedly Victimized by Tokyo Spa Owner

TOKYO, Nov 07 (News On Japan) - A relaxation spa owner in Tokyo’s Setagaya Ward has been arrested on suspicion of committing indecent acts against female clients, with authorities estimating over 400 potential victims.

Masafumi Ogawa, 46, allegedly performed indecent acts and secretly filmed a female client in her 30s last month under the guise of providing spa treatment at his business.

According to the Tokyo Metropolitan Police, Ogawa reportedly told clients they had “negative energy” and that “purifying the body” was necessary, encouraging them to disrobe entirely before engaging in inappropriate acts.

He is also suspected of secretly filming clients in the changing rooms.

During questioning, Ogawa denied the allegations, saying, “I don’t know if I did it or not.”

More than 4,000 videos suspected to be voyeuristic recordings were discovered on Ogawa’s computer, and the police are investigating further to confirm the identities of at least 400 victims.

Source: ANN