Mt. Fuji Trials Electric Self-Driving Buses

YAMANASHI, Nov 11 (News On Japan) - An autonomous driving experiment for electric vehicle (EV) buses is underway in mountainous terrain for the first time in Japan.

The trial, conducted by Fujiyoshida City in Yamanashi Prefecture and other entities, is being held on the Fuji Subaru Line with the goal of reducing vehicle exhaust emissions, which have increased with the rising number of Mt. Fuji climbers.

The EV bus operates autonomously, with a driver only intervening when necessary, and its top speed is set at 35 kilometers per hour.

According to the mayor of Fujiyoshida City, there are plans to expand the service to buses circulating around the Fuji Five Lakes area in the future.

