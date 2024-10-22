News On Japan
Sci-Tech

Mt. Fuji Trials Electric Self-Driving Buses

YAMANASHI, Nov 11 (News On Japan) - An autonomous driving experiment for electric vehicle (EV) buses is underway in mountainous terrain for the first time in Japan.

The trial, conducted by Fujiyoshida City in Yamanashi Prefecture and other entities, is being held on the Fuji Subaru Line with the goal of reducing vehicle exhaust emissions, which have increased with the rising number of Mt. Fuji climbers.

The EV bus operates autonomously, with a driver only intervening when necessary, and its top speed is set at 35 kilometers per hour.

According to the mayor of Fujiyoshida City, there are plans to expand the service to buses circulating around the Fuji Five Lakes area in the future.

Source: ANN

POPULAR NEWS

Skytree Begins 'Real-Time Translator'

Tokyo Skytree has started a pilot project for a 'Real-Time Translator' that can display up to 100 languages.

Japan Targets First 'International Outstanding Research University'

The Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science, and Technology announced that Tohoku University, initially shortlisted, has been formally designated as Japan's first 'International Outstanding Research University,' aiming to achieve world-class research capabilities.

Nissan to Cut 9,000 Jobs Worldwide

Nissan Motor Co. has announced it will cut 9,000 jobs globally in response to declining business performance.

MORE Sci-Tech NEWS

Breakthrough in Colon Research Sparks New Potential for Cancer Treatment

A research group from Osaka University has made a world-first discovery, revealing that the right and left sides of the colon serve different roles.

H3 Rocket Launch Succeeds, Defense Satellite 'Kirameki-3' Deployed in Orbit

The next-generation flagship rocket, the H3, was launched from Tanegashima on October 4th, successfully deploying a satellite into orbit as planned. This marks the third consecutive successful launch.

Rare Mutation in Lung Cancer Patient Helps Prolong Life

Diagnosed with lung cancer in his forties and given a prognosis of just six months to live, a man has defied the odds and is still working full-time, eight years after the initial diagnosis. This was made possible by the latest treatment method known as "cancer genome medicine."

Nuclear reactor in northeastern Japan restarted 13 years after 2011 disaster

The operator of a nuclear power plant in Miyagi Prefecture, northeastern Japan, restarted one of its reactors on Tuesday, more than 13 years after it suffered damage in the 2011 earthquake and tsunami disaster. (NHK)

Can Japan’s Sinking Airport be Saved?

Kansai Airport is one of the most important airports in Asia. But it faces a huge problem. The airport is sinking. And faster than expected. In today's video we’ll explore why Kansai Airport is sinking in the first place and whether it can be saved. (MegaBuilds)

Advancing China's space dream, Shenzhou-19 is ready to launch

The combination of the Shenzhou-19 crewed spaceship and a Long March-2F carrier rocket has been transferred to the launch area, according to the China Manned Space Engineering Office, on October 22, 2024, Beijing time.

Researchers in Japan test technology for solar power generation from space

Researchers in Japan have conducted a preliminary experiment as part of a project to generate solar power in space and send it back to Earth. (NHK)

New Replica COVID Vaccine Sparks Controversy in Japan

Japan’s recent approval and rollout of a new "Replica Vaccine" for COVID-19 has triggered widespread public concern, with some businesses imposing entry bans on vaccinated individuals. The vaccine, which began regular administration in October, has faced backlash due to its ability to "self-replicate" in the body, raising anxiety about its safety.