More Elderly Living Alone in Japan

Nov 14 (News On Japan) - The number of single-person households in Japan is expected to surpass 40% by 2050, according to recent projections.

The National Institute of Population and Social Security Research, based on the 2020 national census, estimates that the percentage of single-person households, which stood at 38% in 2020, will increase to 44.3% by 2050.

In the Kansai region, Osaka Prefecture has the highest proportion at 47.4%. Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura emphasized the need for measures to address the rising number of elderly living alone in the future.

Osaka Prefecture Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura: “The increasing social security costs are naturally connected to the growing burden on the working generation and younger people. We need to have discussions at the national level about what kind of social security system will be in place for future generations.”