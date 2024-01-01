More Elderly Living Alone in Japan

News On Japan
Nov 14 (News On Japan) - The number of single-person households in Japan is expected to surpass 40% by 2050, according to recent projections.

The National Institute of Population and Social Security Research, based on the 2020 national census, estimates that the percentage of single-person households, which stood at 38% in 2020, will increase to 44.3% by 2050.

In the Kansai region, Osaka Prefecture has the highest proportion at 47.4%. Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura emphasized the need for measures to address the rising number of elderly living alone in the future.

Osaka Prefecture Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura: “The increasing social security costs are naturally connected to the growing burden on the working generation and younger people. We need to have discussions at the national level about what kind of social security system will be in place for future generations.”

Zao’s Snow Monsters Face Extinction

Zao’s iconic snow monsters, the frost-covered trees known as 'juhyo,' face an existential threat. These towering, snow-laden trees have long been a winter highlight in the region, famously resembling monstrous figures covered in snow. However, their survival is now under severe threat.

Japan Ranks 92nd in English Proficiency, Lowest in History

EF Education First, a global education organization, published this year’s English Proficiency Index on Wednesday, ranking nations worldwide. Japan’s ranking stood at 92nd among 116 countries and regions, continuing a 14-year trend of record lows.

Famed Hot Spring Struggles to Handle Visitor Surge

Ginzan Hot Springs in Yamagata, known for its Taisho-era charm, is now at peak season for autumn foliage. While this secluded onsen town is a well-known destination in the Tohoku region, an influx of foreign tourists has led local officials to implement restrictions on day visitors starting next month.

Convenience Stores to Start Selling Over-the-Counter Drugs

Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare has announced plans to allow the sale of over-the-counter drugs at convenience stores without on-site pharmacists.

Japan Looks to Limit Continuous Work

Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare's advisory panel has outlined a proposal for amending the law to prohibit working more than 14 consecutive days. Under the current system, workers can technically work up to 48 days in a row through a system known as 'four-day-off-per-four-weeks,' while labor agreements also allow for holiday work, meaning there are no effective restrictions on consecutive workdays.

Japan's Abandoned Car Issue - Millions in Forgotten Legends

It's no secret that Japan is lined with seemingly forgotten about cars. This is the second video I dedicate to showing you guys what I can sometimes run across in my travels and as much as it is sad to see cars left to crumble away into nothingness, there's always something impossibly visual about seeing grimy decay, especially if on cars we all love so much. (Dino DC)

American Tourist Carves Initials on Meiji Shrine Gate

A 65-year-old American tourist, Hays Steve Lee, was arrested on suspicion of property damage after reportedly carving letters into the torii gate at Meiji Shrine, Tokyo's prominent cultural landmark.

Sports Magazine Editor Arrested for Allegedly Throwing Bottle at Woman

A man, identified as Satoshi Kato, a 33-year-old freelance editor for the sports magazine Number, has been arrested.

20-Year-Old Woman Arrested After 7-Hour ‘Free’ Karaoke

A young woman was arrested after spending seven hours in a karaoke room alone, even extending her stay, without any intention of paying.

Yvette Wang Pleads Guilty in the U.S., Agrees to Pay a Staggering $2.8 Billion in Restitution

The Office of the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York announced that 45-year-old New York resident Yvette Wang has pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit fraud and money laundering.

Town Revitalization Effort Brings 'Yokai' Wedding to Life

A unique wedding ceremony recently took place in Fukusaki Town, Hyogo Prefecture, where efforts are underway to revitalize the town through the allure of 'yokai' (supernatural creatures in Japanese folklore).

Female Rickshaw Pullers Face Heat: 'Like Slaves' Say Some Foreigners

Tokyo's Asakusa district, bustling with foreign tourists, is famous for its rickshaws, a unique attraction that combines sightseeing with memory-making for visitors.