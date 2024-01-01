Prosecutors Seek Life Sentence for Ex-Wife in 'Don Juan' Murder Case

Wakayama, Nov 19 (News On Japan) - In the trial of a wealthy businessman, known as the 'Don Juan of Kishu,' who was murdered, prosecutors have called for a life sentence for the defendant.

Sudo Saki, 28, is accused of killing her husband, Nozaki Kosuke, then 77, in May 2018 by administering a fatal dose of stimulant drugs at their home in Tanabe City, Wakayama Prefecture. Sudo has maintained her innocence throughout the trial.

In their statement on November 18th, prosecutors argued that Sudo was not only present when Nozaki ingested the drugs but also had the opportunity to provide him with food or drink. They described the crime as highly premeditated and equated it to a robbery-murder, claiming it was carried out for the purpose of inheritance.

The defense, in their closing argument, questioned the prosecution's evidence, pointing out that Sudo’s internet search history showed no indications of her researching methods of administering stimulant drugs.

The verdict is scheduled to be delivered on December 12th.

Source: ANN