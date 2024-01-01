Human Hand Found Sticking Out From Ground at Cemetery in Nara

NARA, Nov 20 (News On Japan) - A human hand was discovered protruding from the ground at a cemetery in Nara City on November 18th, around 1:30 p.m.

The hand was spotted at a memorial park by a staff member conducting cleaning operations. Upon further inspection, they found signs of recent digging and uncovered the body of an unidentified adult woman.

The body was fully clothed and showed no apparent external injuries. Police have launched an investigation, considering the possibility of illegal disposal of a body.

Source: ANN