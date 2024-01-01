News On Japan
Society

Human Hand Found Sticking Out From Ground at Cemetery in Nara

NARA, Nov 20 (News On Japan) - A human hand was discovered protruding from the ground at a cemetery in Nara City on November 18th, around 1:30 p.m.

The hand was spotted at a memorial park by a staff member conducting cleaning operations. Upon further inspection, they found signs of recent digging and uncovered the body of an unidentified adult woman.

The body was fully clothed and showed no apparent external injuries. Police have launched an investigation, considering the possibility of illegal disposal of a body.

Source: ANN

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Human Hand Found Sticking Out From Ground at Cemetery in Nara

A human hand was discovered protruding from the ground at a cemetery in Nara City on November 18th, around 1:30 p.m.

Asakusa to Host 'Longest Shopping Street in Japan'

A new shopping street, set to be Japan's longest, will open in Tokyo's Asakusa area on November 20th. Spanning 3 kilometers, it aims to surpass Osaka's Tenjinbashisuji Shopping Street, which currently holds the title at 2 kilometers.

Microsoft Opens AI Research Hub in Tokyo

Microsoft, the American tech giant, has established a research facility in Tokyo aimed at advancing artificial intelligence (AI) research and fostering collaboration with universities and companies.

Mount Fuji Railway Plan Scrapped, 'Fuji Tram' Proposed

Yamanashi Prefecture announced the abandonment of its 'Mount Fuji Railway Plan,' which aimed to connect the base of Mount Fuji to the Fifth Station via a next-generation tram system.

Toyota Advances Hydrogen Tech With Hybrid Engine Development

Hydrogen, anticipated as the next-generation automotive fuel, is seeing accelerated efforts for its real-world implementation. Toyota Motor Corporation unveiled its first hybrid vehicle that combines a hydrogen-powered engine and an electric motor, announcing plans to conduct on-road tests starting next spring.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Society NEWS

Sex industry recruiters in Tokyo arrested

Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested five people on suspicion of violating Japan's Employment Security Act. They are believed to have run a nationwide operation to recruit women via social media to work in the sex industry. (NHK)

Renowned poet Tanikawa Shuntaro dies at 92

Tanikawa Shuntaro -- a renowned Japanese poet who used his keen sense of observation in creating a vast body of work -- has died of old age. He was 92. (NHK)

Prosecutors Seek Life Sentence for Ex-Wife in 'Don Juan' Murder Case

In the trial of a wealthy businessman, known as the 'Don Juan of Kishu,' who was murdered, prosecutors have called for a life sentence for the defendant.

British Man Arrested for Swapping Cash with Counterfeit Money in Gold Deal Scam

A British man has been arrested on suspicion of swapping genuine cash for counterfeit money in a gold trade scam, stealing 13 million yen from a business partner, Tokyo police revealed.

Why are there millions of empty houses in Japan?

In Japan, the number of abandoned homes - known as Akiyas - is at an all-time high, with 9,000,000 million properties sitting empty on city streets and turning rural communities into ghost towns. (BBC World Service)

Japan finally fights back

Nuisance streamers and content creators have been using Japan as a background for their social media feeds for awhile now. But now the Japanese are finally getting fed up and actually going after them over their disruptions. (Decoy Voice)

Miyazaki Hayao receives Magsaysay Award, known as Asia's Nobel Prize

This year's Ramon Magsaysay Award has been granted to Japanese animation master Miyazaki Hayao. The award, known as "Asia's Nobel Prize," is annually given to individuals and organizations who have contributed to peace and development in Asia. (NHK)

Japan's Imperial Family members bid farewell to late Princess Mikasa

A series of farewell rites and events has begun for Japan's Princess Mikasa, who passed away on Friday. She was the widow of Prince Mikasa, a younger brother of the late Emperor Showa. (NHK)