Osaka Strip Theater Busted for Indecency

OSAKA, Nov 21 (News On Japan) - The operator of a strip theater in Osaka's Tenma district, advertised as "Western Japan's largest," has been arrested alongside nine others for exposing dancers' lower bodies to customers, police announced.

The theater's owner, Katsuya Tashiro, 66, and nine others were taken into custody on November 19th under charges of public indecency. The incident reportedly involved dancers exposing their lower bodies to approximately 60 patrons inside the venue.

The theater, named the Tenma Toyo Show Theater, had reportedly boasted an annual revenue of around 260 million yen by promoting itself as "Western Japan's largest strip theater." About 10% of its customers were foreign tourists, making it a known attraction in the area.

Tashiro has admitted to the charges during questioning, and police are continuing to investigate the case in detail.

Source: YOMIURI

