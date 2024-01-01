Monkey Caretaker Accused of Stealing Feed at Osaka Zoo

OSAKA, Nov 22 (News On Japan) - A male caretaker at Tennoji Zoo in Osaka has been sent to prosecutors on suspicion of stealing vegetables and fruits used as monkey feed.

The 47-year-old caretaker allegedly placed the feed items, stored in the zoo’s kitchen, into his bag and took them in October this year. The vegetables and fruits were intended for the zoo's monkeys.

According to the zoo, feed had been going missing for over a month prior to the incident, prompting the facility to report the theft to the police.

The police have not disclosed whether the caretaker has admitted to the allegations.

The zoo stated, “We will take strict measures after confirming the facts.”

Source: YOMIURI