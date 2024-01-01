Kato Recognized by Guinness for 65 Years of Chess Puzzle Contributions

Nov 22 (News On Japan) - Hifumi Kato, affectionately known as 'Hifumin,' has been officially recognized by Guinness World Records for the longest-running chess puzzle column in a magazine.

Kato explained the secret to his long-running series: "I loved creating chess puzzles, and I had the ability to do so."

The ninth-dan professional began his column in a monthly magazine in 1959. Over the past 65 years, he has continued the series, setting the record for the longest duration of board game puzzle contributions by a single author in the same publication.

Although Kato retired from professional chess years ago, his passion for the game remains undiminished.

When asked if he thought this record could ever be broken, Kato confidently replied, "I don’t think so. I am determined to continue extending this record further."

Source: テレ東BIZ