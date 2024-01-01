Man With Snake Tattoo Accused of Theft and Headbutting Store Employee

TOKYO, Nov 22 (News On Japan) - A man with a distinctive snake-like tattoo on his face has been arrested for shoplifting and assaulting a convenience store employee in Tokyo. The suspect, identified as 49-year-old Masakatsu Echizenya, is accused of stealing items from a store around noon on November 15th and violently attacking the employee who confronted him.

Echizenya allegedly headbutted the male employee multiple times when approached outside the store. The stolen items—a bottle of coffee and two pieces of bread—were dropped as Echizenya fled the scene. The employee sustained injuries requiring about two weeks to heal.

On November 21st, Echizenya was captured on camera at Tokyo’s Seijo Police Station, his snake-like facial tattoo and piercing gaze drawing attention.

Residents of the same building as Echizenya described him as having a contrasting demeanor. “He looked intimidating at first, but he spoke softly and was surprisingly polite,” one neighbor recalled. Another added, “He’d greet people warmly and didn’t seem like a bad person, even if his appearance was striking.”

Despite these remarks, Echizenya has reportedly refused to answer police questions, remaining silent during the investigation. Authorities are continuing to investigate his motives and other details surrounding the incident.

Source: FNN