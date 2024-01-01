Student's Homemade Bomb Sparks School Lockdown in Sapporo

SAPPORO, Nov 23 (News On Japan) - A suspicious object feared to be explosive was discovered at a high school in Sapporo on the afternoon of November 22nd, causing temporary chaos. The object was found to have been brought to the school by one of its students.

According to the police, a black, box-like object was spotted at the center of the school’s sports field, prompting the school to contact authorities. The incident took place at Sapporo Kokusai Joho High School, located in a residential area of Kita Ward, Sapporo.

A teacher reported that they had confiscated a suspicious cylindrical object, about 4 centimeters in length, from a student who claimed to have made a small bomb. Due to the risk of explosion, the object was placed inside a secure container and moved to the school grounds. Bomb squad members, equipped with protective suits and remote-controlled robots, were deployed to handle the situation. Additionally, a large contingent of riot police surrounded the area.

Roads near the school were temporarily closed, and the school sent home all 900 students as a precaution. One student commented, "I thought this might be my last day alive—it was terrifying to think about a bomb in the area."

The object in question was created by shaving off the ignitable parts of matchsticks and packing them into a cylinder. The materials used were readily available, the investigation revealed. About five hours after the initial report, the explosive ordnance disposal team safely removed the object.

Police are continuing to investigate the potential danger posed by the object and are questioning the student who created it for further details.

