The Circular Economy: From Deep Frying to Green Flying

OSAKA, Nov 25 (News On Japan) - Japan is on the verge of using leftover cooking oil to power airplanes. Universal Studios Japan has already adopted biodiesel, made from used cooking oil, to fuel boats in its popular attractions, signaling a shift towards sustainable energy.

A new plant in Sakai City, set to start operations next spring, will produce sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) from used cooking oil. SAF reduces carbon emissions by up to 80% but costs significantly more than conventional jet fuel. The Japanese government aims to have SAF make up 10% of aviation fuel by 2030, but stable domestic production remains a challenge.

The biggest hurdle is collecting enough used cooking oil. Efforts include partnerships between local governments and companies to set up collection points for household oil. However, fierce competition from overseas SAF producers, offering higher prices, is complicating supply efforts.

Despite these challenges, the Sakai facility represents a major step toward decarbonizing Japan’s aviation industry, with public participation in recycling being key to achieving ambitious sustainability goals.

