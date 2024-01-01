News On Japan
Society

Touchless Harassment: Man Arrested for Sniffing Schoolgirl's Hair

KYOTO, Nov 25 (News On Japan) - Touchless harassment, a form of obscene behavior that does not involve physical contact, is drawing increasing attention in Japan. Last month, Kyoto Prefectural Police arrested a man for persistently sniffing a girl's hair.

The arrest stemmed from an incident on a Kintetsu train, where a 48-year-old man followed a high school girl, stood closely behind her, and repeatedly sniffed her hair. The man was identified through security footage after an anonymous tip-off to the police reported his suspicious actions. While he was initially warned, his repeated offenses led to his eventual arrest. The court later fined him 400,000 yen through a summary indictment.

When interviewed, the man revealed his motive, stating, “The smell excites me more than physical contact.” He admitted he did not consider his actions a crime and thought he would not be caught. Reflecting on his behavior, he expressed remorse, saying, “I am sorry for what I did.”

Touchless harassment can include acts such as blowing air on a victim’s neck or ears, sniffing their hair, staring intently, or sending inappropriate images via smartphone data-sharing features like AirDrop. Even sitting unnecessarily close to someone on public transport or whispering obscene words can fall under this category. Despite the lack of physical contact, these actions cause victims significant distress and discomfort.

A recent survey targeting university students found that one in five women had experienced touchless harassment. However, recognizing and reporting such behavior remains challenging. Without clear physical evidence, victims often hesitate to come forward, fearing judgment or disbelief.

Experts stress the importance of staying vigilant, particularly in crowded spaces like trains. Preventative measures include observing suspicious behavior and making eye contact with potential offenders, which can deter further actions. Authorities also recommend discreetly capturing evidence, such as video footage, to strengthen claims.

Advocates for victims argue that increasing public awareness of touchless harassment is crucial. They urge society to view it as a serious crime, emphasizing that its non-physical nature should not undermine the gravity of the offense. Expanding the installation of surveillance cameras and encouraging victims to report incidents are also key steps to curbing this growing problem.

While the man’s arrest sheds light on this hidden issue, many cases go unreported due to the difficulty of gathering evidence. Law enforcement officials acknowledge the hurdles in prosecuting such cases, underscoring the need for both institutional and societal efforts to address touchless harassment effectively.

Source: KTV NEWS

