Saga Prefecture Appoints Godzilla as Tourism Ambassador

SAGA, Nov 28 (News On Japan) - Saga Prefecture has appointed Godzilla, the iconic monster from the special effects film series, as its tourism ambassador in celebration of the character's 70th anniversary this November.

The idea originated from the observation that the silhouette of Saga Prefecture, when viewed sideways, resembles Godzilla's profile.

Across the region, various artworks and panels inspired by the legendary creature have been installed, contributing to efforts to showcase the prefecture’s unique attractions.

Source: Kyodo