Saga Prefecture Appoints Godzilla as Tourism Ambassador

SAGA, Nov 28 (News On Japan) - Saga Prefecture has appointed Godzilla, the iconic monster from the special effects film series, as its tourism ambassador in celebration of the character's 70th anniversary this November.

The idea originated from the observation that the silhouette of Saga Prefecture, when viewed sideways, resembles Godzilla's profile.

Across the region, various artworks and panels inspired by the legendary creature have been installed, contributing to efforts to showcase the prefecture’s unique attractions.

Source: Kyodo

POPULAR NEWS

'Digital Human' Revealed at Kansai Expo

Digital human technology, set to be featured in a pavilion at the Osaka-Kansai Expo next April, was unveiled by media artist Yoichi Ochiai.

Harry Potter Sword Recalled Over Possible Weapons Violation

Warner Bros. Studio Japan has announced the recall of the 'Godric Gryffindor's Sword,' a piece of merchandise sold at the Harry Potter-themed interactive facility in Nerima Ward, Tokyo.

Perovskite Solar Cells to Become Available in Two to Three Years

A Japanese researcher behind the development of next-generation 'perovskite solar cells' expressed confidence that the product will be available to the public within two to three years.

Kanto's Biggest Sauna Facility Opens in Saitama

A new hot spring facility, touted as the largest in Kanto, opened this autumn in Tokorozawa, Saitama. Featuring saunas, gourmet collaborations, and private relaxation spaces, the complex has already garnered attention from enthusiasts.

Japan's Epsilon S solid-fuel rocket suffers another test setback

An explosion and fire have halted a combustion test of Japan's new Epsilon S solid-fuel rocket at the Tanegashima Space Center in the southwestern prefecture of Kagoshima. (NHK)

MORE Entertainment NEWS

Kabuki actors' name boards displayed at theater in Kyoto, western Japan

A theater in the Japanese city of Kyoto has held its annual event of displaying wooden boards with the names of kabuki actors who will appear in year-end performances. (NHK)

Kotaku Encourages Degenerate Behavior

Happy Thanksgiving, let's talk about Kotaku and their recent bad advice for gamers. (Lady Decade)

Lizard Confronts Kai | Tokyo Override

As Kai makes her way home, she’s ambushed by none other than Lizard — a relentless detective hot on her trail. (Netflix Anime)

'From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman' Set for April Release

The anime adaptation of The Humble Rural Swordsman Becomes a Sword Saint has been announced, set to air in April next year.

The Hidden Endings of Kanadehon Chūshingura

As every November, it is time to dedicate some time to the tale of the 47 loyal retainers! (Kabuki In-Depth)

CHI-CHI-CHIQUITITA | DANDADAN

Okarun and Aira find themselves facing a new...alien? And he seems to pack quite a punch! In a bet to prove whether ghosts or aliens exist, two high schoolers face terrifying paranormal threats, gain superpowers and maybe even fall in love?! (Netflix Anime)

ULTRAMAN ARC Episode 19 'The Transcending Wish' -Official- Preview

Ultraman Arc has disappeared into the space rift, following Hellnarak. Who does Yuma meet once he wakes up? When strong feelings break the walls of dimensions, will the fates of both worlds forever change!? Arc's final beam carries everyone's wishes and heads towards Hellnarak! (ウルトラマン公式 ULTRAMAN OFFICIAL by TSUBURAYA PROD.)

Hakone Hosts 'Wine Bath' Event for Beaujolais Nouveau Day

A unique event blending the pleasures of wine and hot springs took place on Beaujolais Nouveau Day in Hakone, Kanagawa Prefecture.