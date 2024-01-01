News On Japan
Father Acquitted in Stepdaughter's Death After Reversal of Conviction

OSAKA, Nov 29 (News On Japan) - A 35-year-old father, Takahiro Imanishi, was acquitted by the Osaka High Court on November 28th after being sentenced to 12 years in prison for the death of his 2-year-old stepdaughter, Noa.

The court overturned the lower court's ruling, citing insufficient evidence of physical abuse or external injuries, and deemed the initial judgment unreasonable.

Imanishi had been accused of inflicting fatal head injuries on Noa in their Osaka apartment in 2017. While prosecutors argued the case involved shaken baby syndrome (SBS), the defense claimed her death was due to myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart. The trial also underscored scientific debates surrounding SBS, which has seen multiple acquittals in similar cases since 2018.

Released on bail earlier this year after 11 prior requests were denied, Imanishi endured over five years in detention. Following the verdict, he expressed relief, stating, "The verdict says 'not guilty,' but I am 'innocent.' Fighting to prove the truth was worth it."

The Osaka High Public Prosecutor’s Office announced it would carefully review the judgment before deciding its next course of action.

